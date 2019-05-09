10 a.m. FRIDAY

Armchair Expert, June 29 at Orpheum in Mpls. $59.50-$99.50. … John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, July 11 at the Dakota in Mpls. $35-$40. dakotacooks.com. … Huntertones, July 13 at the Dakota. $15-$20. … Daniel Sloss, July 17 at the Cedar in Mpls. $35. thecedar.org. … 21 Savage, July 30 at Myth in Maplewood. $45. mythlive.com. … The Nude Party, Aug. 5 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $13-$15. first-avenue.com. … Justin Hayward, Aug. 6 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $42.50-$72.50. … Summer Cannibals, Aug. 8 at 7th Street Entry. $10-$12. … Chris Isaak, Aug. 11 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $49.50-$125. etix.com. … ZZ Top, Sept. 2 at State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights. $39-$49. etix.com. … Barns Courtney, Sept. 3 at Fine Line in Mpls. $22-$35. finelinemusic.com. … Kesha, Sept. 5 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Lenny Kravitz, Sept. 8 at Orpheum in Mpls. $69.50-$299.50. … Jonas Brothers, Sept. 16 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … Generationals, Sept. 19 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $16-$18. turfclub.net. … Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors., Sept. 20 at Varsity in Mpls. … Two Door Cinema Club, Sept. 22 at First Avenue in Mpls. $39.50. first-avenue.com. … Nick Cave, Oct. 1 at Pantages. $59.50-$79.50. … Flor, Oct. 2 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $18-$20. amsterdambarandhall.com. … Lewis Capaldi, Oct. 3 at First Avenue. $25. … Zedd, Oct. 12 at Armory in Mpls. … Fred Hersch & Julian Lage, Oct. 16 at the Dakota. $35-$50. … Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul, Oct. 17 at Ames Center. $40-$65. … Mating Ritual, Oct. 25 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$15. … Deep Purple, Oct. 19 at Armory. … Straight No Chaser, Nov. 2 at Mystic Lake. … #Countessandfriends, Nov. 9 at Mystic Lake.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

The Try Guys, June 26 at State Theatre in Mpls. $34.50-$203. … Slenderbodies, Oct. 5 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$18.

NOON FRIDAY

Logic, Aug. 29 at State Fair Grandstand. $43-$55.

11 a.m. SATURDAY

Killer Queen, Oct. 11 at Medina Entertainment Center. $28-$38. medinaentertainment.com. … The Highwaymen Musical Tribute, Oct. 12 at Medina Entertainment Center. $28-$38.

10 a.m. Tuesday

Mill City Summer Opera, July 12-24 at Mill City Museum in Mpls. $50-$125. millcitysummeropera.org.