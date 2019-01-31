10 a.m. FRIDAY

Mason Jennings, March 8 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30-$45. dakotacooks.com. … Neyla Pekarek, March 27 at the Cedar in Mpls. $20. thecedar.org. … Jerrod Niemann, March 29 at Varsity in Mpls. … Dave Hause, April 11 at 7th Street Entry. $13-$15. … Old Sea Brigade, April 13 at Icehouse. $12. icehousempls.com. … Alice in Chains, April 19 at the Armory. … Tina Schlieske, April 20 at the Dakota. $20-$40. … Eels, April 23 at First Avenue. $32.50-$35. … Léon, April 30 at Fine Line. $20-$35. … Hot Club of Cowtown, May 1 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $25-$45. vieux-carre.com. … Double Dare Live, May 1 at State Theatre. $46-$66. … Superorganism, May 2 at First Avenue. $20-$22. … Overkill, May 3 at Varsity. … Lucius, May 10-11 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $35-$50. etix.com. … Jim James, May 14 at First Avenue. $31. … Andrew Belle, May 16 at the Cedar. $25-$28. … In This Moment, May 21 at Verizon Center in Mankato. $37.50. … Joan Osborne, May 21-22 at the Dakota. $40-$60. … Lolo Zouaï, May 21 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$50. … Cécile McLorin Salvant, June 19 at the Dakota. $25-$50. … New Found Glory, June 21 at Varsity. … John Sebastian, July 10 at the Dakota. $50-$70. … Iration, July 13 at First Avenue. $27-$99. … The Faint, Aug. 12 at Fine Line. $20-$35. … Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Aug. 22 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. $79-$249. … Steve Hackett, Oct. 7 at Pantages in Mpls.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Better Oblivion Community Center, May 22 at Fine Line. $25-$40.

NOON FRIDAY

Red Baraat, March 25 at the Cedar. $28-$30. … John Mayer, Aug. 5 at Xcel Energy.