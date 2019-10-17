8 a.m. FRIDAY

Ring of Kerry, Dec. 8 at Parkway in Mpls. $20-$25. theparkwaytheater.com. … Anthony Shore, May 17 at Parkway. $25-$45.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

Kitchen Dwellers, Dec. 5 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $5-$12. thehookmpls.com.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Brandi Carlile, Feb. 12-14 at Fillmore in Mpls. … Thom Yorke, April 5 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … Soul Asylum, Dec. 27 at First Avenue in Mpls. $15-$30. first-avenue.com. … "Jesus Christ Superstar," Jan. 21-26 at Orpheum in Mpls. … Armin Van Buuren, Feb. 1 at Armory in Mpls. … Motion City Soundtrack, Feb. 15-16 at Fillmore. … Ty Dolla $ign, Feb. 21 at Fillmore. … Yung Gravy, Feb. 21 at Filmore. … $uicideboy$, Feb. 22 at Fillmore. … Buddy Guy, Feb. 27 at Fillmore. Rüfüs Du Sol, Feb. 28 at Fillmore. … Saint Motel, Feb. 29 at First Avenue. $25-$88.88. … Hayley Kiyoko, March 3 at Fillmore. … Sublime, March 4 at Fillmore. … Three 6 Mafia, March 7 at Fillmore. … LANCO, March 12 at Fillmore. … the Revivalists, March 13 at Fillmore. … the Floozies, March 20 at Fillmore. … Dillon Francis, March 21 at Fillmore. … Yultron, March 27 at Fillmore. … Killer Queen, April 2 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $40-$60. etix.com. … Marcia Ball and Sonny Landreth, Feb. 14-15 at the Dakota in Mpls. $50-$70. … Vieux Farka Touré, April 6 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Kandace Springs, April 8 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … Chicago, April 11 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $79-$115. … the Disco Biscuits, April 10-11 at Fillmore. … Jonny Lang, April 17 at Fillmore. … Citizen Cope, April 29 at Fillmore. … Brent Faiyaz, May 2 at Varsity in Mpls. … Kathy Mattea, May 13 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … Evanescence, May 14 at Fillmore. … Hippie Sabotage, May 28 at Fillmore. … Country Music Association Songwriters Series with Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi, Nov. 20 at Ordway in St. Paul. $25. ordway.org. … Har Mar Superstar, Dec. 13-14 at the Dakota. $35. dakotacooks.com. … Lower Dens, March 8 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $17. first-avenue.com. … Illiterate Light, Feb. 7 at 7th Street Entry. $12.

NOON FRIDAY

The Paranoyds, Feb. 9 at 7th Street Entry. $12.

NOON WEDNESDAY

The New Standards Holiday Show, Nov. 29 at Lutsen. $20-$26. lutsen.com. … Wookiefoot, Dec. 6-7 at Lutsen. $18-$29. … Yam Haus, Jan. 4 at Lutsen. $12-$16. … Ski Party Ski and Music Festival, Jan. 10-11 at Lutsen. $22-$26. … Cloud Cult, Feb. 8 at Lutsen. $23-$26.