9 a.m. FRIDAY

Grayson DeWolfe, Aug. 17 at the Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $10-$25. thehookmpls.com. … Dan Bern, Sept. 18 at the Hook & Ladder. $15-$18. … Eilen Jewell, Oct. 27 at Hook & Ladder. $20-$25.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Post Malone, Sept. 26 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 24 at Target Center in Mpls. axs.com. … Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Aug. 17 at Dakota in Mpls. $60-$80. dakotacooks.com. … DJ Jazzy Jeff, Sept. 8 at Varsity in Mpls. … Cuco, Sept. 21 at First Avenue. $26. … Skizzy Mars, Oct. 17 at Varsity. … Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Oct. 18 at Pantages in Mpls. $40-$65. … Shovels & Rope, Oct. 20 at First Avenue. $25-$99. … The KVB, Oct. 24 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$15. … The Menzingers, Oct. 29 at Varsity. …Alex G, Nov. 8 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $18-$22. amsterdambarandhall.com. … Tinsley Ellis and Tommy Castro, Nov. 12 at Dakota. $25-$40. … Nick Kroll, Nov. 23 at Pantages. $33-$43. … Spyro Gyra, Nov. 24 at the Dakota. $30-$50. … As I Lay Dying, Dec. 4 at Varsity. … Master Musicians of Hawaiian Music, Jan. 15 at Dakota. $35-$45.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Roseanne Cash, Feb. 17 at Guthrie Theater in Mpls. $35-$75. guthrietheater.org.

10 a.m. Saturday

Janet Jackson, Sept. 14 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $42.50-$229.