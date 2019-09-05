9 a.m. FRIDAY

Nick Moss, Oct. 4 at the Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $15-$30. thehookmpls.com. … Trailer Trash, Oct. 25 at the Hook & Ladder. $20-$25. … Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, Nov. 1 at the Hook & Ladder. $13-$18. … The Claudettes, Nov. 9 at the Hook & Ladder. $10-$15.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Jay Young & Lyric Factory, Oct. 11 at the Dakota in Mpls. $20-$25. dakotacooks.com. … FKA Twigs, Nov. 14 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $35-$55. etix.com. … JJ Wilde, Nov. 15 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $12-$15. first-avenue.com. …SYML, Nov. 16 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $17-$20. amsterdambarandhall.com. … Coheed & Cambria, Nov. 21 at First Avenue in Mpls. $35-$40. first-avenue.com. … Kim Petras, Nov. 30 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $33.50-$143.50. etix.com. … Michael Londra's Celtic Yuletide, Dec. 5 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $30-$40. … Yam Haus, Dec. 13 at First Avenue. $15-$18. … Michael Carbonaro, Dec. 20 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … New Year's Eve Blues Bash with Toronzo Cannon, Dec. 31 at DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington. $40. eventbrite.com. … The Sweet Remains, Jan. 16 at the Dakota. $27-$40.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Hot Tuna, Dec. 14 at Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. $39.50-$59.50. etix.com.

11 A.M. FRIDAY

Sports Team, Nov. 1 at Icehouse in Mpls. $12. icehousempls.com.

NOON FRIDAY

Thank You Scientist, Nov. 12 at 7th Street Entry. $20-$22.

10 A.M. TUESDAY

Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Christmas Show, Nov. 30 at Pantages in Mpls. $46-$66.