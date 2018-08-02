9 a.m. Friday

Suicidal Tendencies, Oct. 1 at First Avenue in Mpls. $30. first-avenue.com.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Peppa Pig Live!, Nov. 27 at State Theatre. $39.50-$149.50. … Sister Species and Lena Elizabeth, Nov. 29 at Cedar in Mpls. $12-$15. thecedar.org. …. We Banjo 3, March 10 at the Cedar. $25-$35.

NOON FRIDAY

Rupi Kaur, Oct. 10 at State Theatre. $29.50-$49.50. … Kamasi Washington, Nov. 1 at Palace Theatre. $30-$50.

10 a.m. Saturday

Justin Courtney Pierre, Nov. 16 at Turf Club. $22.

10 a.m. MONDAY

Lorie Line, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $59.

NOON TUESDAY

Peter Yarrow, Oct. 20 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. $35. hopkinsartscenter.com. … Take 6, Nov. 24 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. $55. … Hot Tuna, Dec. 8 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. $42-$75. … Jesse Cook, Jan. 19 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. $48. … Lindi Ortega, Feb. 16 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. $28. … Los Lonely Boys, Feb. 16 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. $52. … Rodney Crowell, March 23 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. $42. … Joshua Redman, April 13 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. $42. … Del McCoury Band, May 4 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. $49. … The Okee Dokee Brothers, May 11 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. $30.