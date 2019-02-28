9 A.M. FRIDAY

Soundset with Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, DMX, SZA, Black Star, Atmosphere, Prof and more, May 26 at State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights. $99-$240. soundsetfestival.com.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Collins Live Mpls, April 27 at Parkway Theater in Mpls. $55-$129. theparkwaytheater.com. … Fever 333, April 29 at Varsity in Mpls. … Lil Pump & Lil Skies, May 3 at Myth in Maplewood. $45-$125. mythlive.com. … "The Play That Goes Wrong," May 7-12 at Orpheum Theatre in Mpls. $34-$135. … Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota, May 10-12 at Ames Center in Burnsville. … Patty & Ricky Peterson, May 18 at the Dakota. $25. dakotacooks.com … Frenship, May 28 at Fine Line in Mpls. $16-$30. finelinemusic.com. … Iron Chic, May 28 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $15. first-avenue.com. … Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio, May 29 at the Dakota. $50-$70. … Diane Coffee, June 1 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$14. … Al Stewart, June 6-7 at the Dakota. $40-$60. … Rob Thomas, June 8 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. $60-$125. … Art Alexakis, June 9 at Varsity. … Maceo Parker, June 11 at the Dakota. $25-$50. … Hillsong United, June 20 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … Trace Bundy, June 23 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … Lonely Island, June 29 at the Armory in Mpls. … Billy Idol, July 6 at Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing. $69-$119. … The Struts, July 13 at Palace Theater in St. Paul. $29.50-$40. etix.com. … Sonny Landreth, July 26 at the Dakota. $40-$50. … Cardi B, July 27 at Target Center in Mpls. $49.50-$125. axs.com. … The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Oct. 4 at Mystic Lake. $49-$89. … Big Thief, Oct. 21 at First Avenue in Mpls. $21-$23. first-avenue.com. … Riverdance, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at State Theatre in Mpls. $47.50-$71.50.

NOON FRIDAY

Griffin House, May 2 at the Cedar in Mpls. $22-$25. thecedar.org. … Aallotar, June 9 at the Cedar. $18-$20.