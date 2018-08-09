10 a.m. FRIDAY
Jonny Lang, Sept. 7 at Wayzata Beach. $30-$85. wayztabeachbash.com. … Medasin, Oct. 12 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $17. first-avenue.com. … Kenny G, Oct. 14 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $68-$98. … Emily Kinney, Oct. 19 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $20. amsterdambarandhall.com … Flying Steps, Oct. 21 at State Theatre in Mpls. $43-$83. … lovelytheband, Oct. 21 at 7th Street Entry. $15. … Polyrhythmics, Oct. 23 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $25-$30. vieux-carre.com. … Brothers Osborne, Oct. 26 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $35-$50. etix.com. … Tank & the Bangas and Big Freedia, Oct. 28 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25. first-avenue.com. … Mayday Parade, Oct. 30 at First Avenue. $27.50. … Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Nov. 6 at 7th Street Entry. $12. … American Roots Revue, Nov. 10 at the Dakota. $25-$40. … The Dodos, Nov. 10 at 7th Street Entry. $17-$20. … The Orb, Nov. 11 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $25. turfclub.net. … Lemuria, Nov. 12 at 7th Street Entry. $15. … Joe Henry, Nov. 16 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Marc Cohn, Nov. 17-18 at the Dakota $30-$55. … Donny & Marie, Nov. 23 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. $74-$104. … Louis the Child, Nov. 24 at Myth in Maplewood. $25-$35. mythlive.com.
NOON FRIDAY
Ovrfwrd, Sept. 29 at the Cedar in Mpls. $12. thecedar.org. … Amy Helm, Oct. 9 at the Cedar. $20-$25. … Psalm One, Oct. 12 at the Cedar. $10-$15. … Polyphia, Oct. 23 at the Cabooze in Mpls. $17-$20. ticketfly.com. … Lee Ann Womack, Nov. 8 at the Cedar. $30-$50. … Gabriel Roderick, Nov. 30 at the Cedar $15. … Ordinarius, Jan. 10 at the Cedar. $18-$20. … Julian Lage Trio, Jan. 18 at Turf Club. $17.
11 a.m. SATURDAY
Easton Corbin, Oct. 19 at Medina Entertainment Center. $36-$53. medinaentertainment.com.
