8 a.m. FRIDAY

Laura McKowen and Nora McInerny, April 17 at Parkway in Mpls. $10-$15. theparkwaytheater.com. … Jen Kober, May 9 at Parkway. $18-$24.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

Miss Tess & the Talkbacks, April 24 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $10-$15. … New Orleans Suspects, May 9 at Hook & Ladder. $22-$26.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Doomtree, May 1 at First Avenue in Mpls; May 2 at Palace in St. Paul. $35-$50. etix.com … Against Me, May 5 at First Avenue. $28.50-$32. … Lady Lark, May 7 at Dakota in Mpls. $20-$35. dakotacooks.com. … Chicano Batman, May 10 at First Avenue. $20-$22. … Hamilton Leithauser, May 13 at Cedar in Mpls. $25. thecedar.org. … Pharoah Sanders, May 19-20 at Dakota. $25-$50. … EOB, May 26 at First Avenue. $30. … Car Seat Headrest, May 27 at Palace. $29.50. … "Dog Man: The Musical," May 27 at Fitzgerald. $29.50-$49.50. … San Fermin, May 29 at Icehouse in Mpls. $20. icehousempls.com. … JoJo, May 30 at First Avenue. $30-$155. … Lost Dog Street Band, June 4 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $15-$18. amsterdambarandhall.com … Tool, June 6 at Target Center in Mpls. $59.50-$150. axs.com. … Jamey Johnson, July 19 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato. … The Weeknd, June 22 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … A Christian McBride Situation, June 23 at Dakota. $25-$45. … Kim Gordon, July 17 at First Avenue. $25. … the Schizophonics, July 29 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $12-$14. first-avenue.com. … Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change, Aug. 17 at Fitzgerald. $34-$154. … Iliza Shlesinger, Sept. 11 at Northrop in Mpls. $39.50-$79.50. northop.umn.edu. … Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, Sept. 18 at Fitzgerald. $45-$65. … Judas Priest, Sept. 27 at Armory.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

The Tubes, Sept. 18 at Medina. $37-$52. medinaentertainment.com.

NOON FRIDAY

The Wldlfe, April 29 at 7th Street Entry. $12. … Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, June 20 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater. … Clannad, Sept. 12 at Fillmore.