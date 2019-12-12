8 a.m. FRIDAY

The Jolly Pops, Jan. 19 at Parkway. $10-$14. … Byrne and Kelly, May 19 at Parkway. $38-$60.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Atom String Quartet, Jan. 7 at Dakota in Mpls. $35-$45. dakotacooks.com. … The Aida Shahghasemi, Jeremy Ylvisaker, Jacqueline Ultan Trio, Jan. 12 at Dakota. $15-$25. … Travis Anderson Trio, Feb. 4 at Dakota. $10-$20. … Cody Jinks, Feb. 8 at Armory. … Christian French, March 9 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$45. … Disney on Ice, March 12-15 at Target Center in Mpls. $18-$123. axs.com. … ZZ Ward, March 13 at First Avenue. $29.50-$554.50. … 90s Kickback Concert with Dru Hill, Avant, Htown, Shai, Case, Adina Howard, Kut Klose and Michel'le, March 21 at Orpheum. $59-$129. … Pee-wee Herman: Big Adventure 35th Anniversary, March 21 at State Theatre. $39.50-$409.50. … Silversun Pickups, March 23 at First Avenue. $35-$149. … Tinsley Ellis, March 26 at Dakota. $30-$45. … MercyMe, April 3 at Target Center. $28-$103. … Jordan Mackampa, April 8 at 7th Street Entry. $15. … Acid Mothers Temple and the Melting Paraiso U.F.O., April 22 at 7th Street Entry.$15. … Trevor Hall & Brett Dennen, April 24 at First Avenue. $30-$101. … Reba McEntire, May 7 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … Hillsong Worship, May 16 at Armory. … Jeanne Robertson, June 18 at Pantages. $29.50-$99.50. … Whitney Cummings, June 19 at Pantages. $35-$45. … Jeff Foxworthy, June 21 at Orpheum. $59.50-$75. … Tame Impala, July 17 at Xcel Energy Center. … Maroon 5, Aug. 9 at Xcel Energy Center. … Small Town Murder podcast, Dec. 4 at Pantages. $39-$79.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Ricky Skaggs, April 18 at Medina Entertainment Center. $31-$43. medinaentertainment.com. … King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, April 23 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $37. etix.com