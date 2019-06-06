9 a.m. FRIDAY

The Chasm, July 8 at the Hook and Ladder in Mpls. $15-$20. eventbrite.com. … The Iguanas, July 10 at the Hook and Ladder $15-$20. … Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, Aug. 9 at the Hook and Ladder. $15-$20.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Chris Smither, July 22 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30-$35. dakotacookscom. … Maurice Jacox, July 23 at the Dakota. $15-$20. … Kamasi Washington, Aug. 11 at First Avenue. $30-$35. … Blink 182 and Lil Wayne, Sept. 12 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … Lucibela, Sept. 12 at the Dakota. $35-$45. … NF, Sept. 28 at the Armory in Mpls. … Injury Reserve, Oct. 4 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$17. … The Mavericks, Oct. 11 at State Theatre. $53.50-$63.50. … Jay Som, Oct. 16 at 7th Street Entry. $16. … Trey Anastasio, Oct. 19 at State Theatre. $65-$85. … Greensky Bluegrass, Nov. 2 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $27.50-$45. … Marcia Ball, Nov. 10 at the Dakota. $35-$45. … Alice Cooper, Nov. 29 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Manhattan Transfer, Feb. 10-11 at the Dakota. $35-$65. … Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live, Feb. 28-29 at Pantages. $39.50-$399.50. … My Dad Wrote a Porno, March 6 at Pantages. $33-$55.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Joe Rogan, Sept. 14 at Xcel Energy Center.

NOON FRIDAY

Do Re #Metoo: A Night of Sexist Songs Sung by Righteous Feminists, July 21 at the Cedar in Mpls. $25. thecedar.org. … Tyler, the Creator, Sept. 2 at the Armory. … Väsen, Sept. 18 at the Cedar. $20-$25. … Bon Iver, Oct. 3 at Xcel Energy Center. … The Daily Show Writers, Oct. 26 at the Cedar. $25.

11 a.m. SATURDAY

Blackhawk, Nov. 15 at Medina Entertainment Center. $29-$46. medinaentertainment.com.

10 a.m. TUESDAY

Sesame Street Live, Oct. 27 at Xcel Energy Center.