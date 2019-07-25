8 a.m. FRIDAY

Fact & Fiction: A conversation with writers Dessa, Curtis Sittenfeld and Nora McInerny, Aug. 31 at Parkway in Mpls. $15-$89. theparkwaytheater.com. … Humbird, Sept. 7 at Parkway. $10-$15. … Crispin Glover, Sept. 10-11 at Parkway. $20-$25. … Ben Lubeck, Sept. 28 at Parkway. $15-$40.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

The Ranchtones, Aug. 23 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $9-$12. thehookmpls.com … Zeppo, Sept. 7 at Hook & Ladder. $12-$15. … Pieta Brown Duo, Sept. 20 at Hook & Ladder. $15-$25.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Gov't Mule, Sept. 28 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $30-$50. etix.com. … Brian Setzer Orchestra, Nov. 15 at State Theatre in Mpls. $53.50-$89. … Lee Ritenour, Sept. 30 at the Dakota in Mpls. $35-$45. … Champagne Confetti, Sept. 6 at the Dakota. $15-$20. dakotacooks.com. … Tobi Lou, Sept. 12 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $15-$59. first-avenue.com. … Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sept. 16 at the Dakota. $40-$45. … Walker Lukens, Sept. 19 at 7th Street Entry. $12. … Landon Cube, Oct. 8 at 7th Street Entry. $18-$20. … Tegan & Sara, Oct. 13 at Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. $40.50-$80.50. etix.com. … "Menopause the Musical," Oct. 15-17 at Pantages in Mpls. $40-$60. … Neil deGrasse Tyson, Oct. 15 at Orpheum in Mpls. $49.75-$254. … Tank & the Bangas, Oct. 15 at First Avenue in Mpls. $22-$25. first-avenue.com. … Skizzy Mars, Oct. 17 at Varsity in Mpls. … Galactic, Oct. 19 at First Avenue. $26-$28. … Alessia Cara, Nov. 1 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Hanson, Nov. 8 at Mystic Lake. … Bishop Briggs, Nov. 12 at Palace Theatre. $29.50. … Mannheim Streamroller Christmas, Nov. 15 at Mystic Lake. … Cherub, Nov. 23 at First Avenue. $22-$25. … King Princess, Feb. 4 at Palace Theatre. $35-$50. … "The Bachelor" Live on Stage, March 11 at State Theatre. $63.50-$204. … Joe Bonamassa, March 13-14 at Orpheum. $73-$203. … "The Office! A Musical Parody," May 19-23 at Pantages. $36-$57.

NOON FRIDAY

From Indian Lakes, Nov. 11 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$17.

11 a.m. Saturday

The Outlaws & Atlanta Rhythm Section, Nov. 16 at Medina Entertainment Center. $36-$46. medinaentertainment.com.