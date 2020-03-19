10 a.m. FRIDAY
Alabama, June 5 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Emancipator, Sept. 23 at Varsity. … Russian Ballet’s “Swan Lake,” Oct. 25 at State Theatre.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
National
The Latest: South Korea reports 147 new coronavirus cases
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 271,000 people and killed more than 11,000. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate…
National
US tourists stranded abroad don't know when they'll return
Linda Scruggs and Mike Rustici trained for months to hike the winding trails leading to Machu Picchu's complex of Inca ruins. So they were thrilled…
National
Virus prompts US and Mexico to restrict border travel
Mexico and the U.S. announced Friday that they would prohibit all "non-essential" travel across their shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.
TV & Media
NOT REAL NEWS: Another week of false coronavirus content
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they…