DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — American Frances Tiafoe hit consecutive aces on the final two points to clinch his first career ATP title with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Peter Gojowczyk of Germany at the Delray Beach Open on Sunday.
The 91st-ranked Tiafoe, who should move up about 30 spots in Monday's new rankings, was playing in his first career tour-level final against the 64th-ranked Gojowczyk.
Tiafoe, 20, is the youngest American to win a title since a 19-year-old Andy Roddick won the 2002 Houston trophy.
Gojowczyk was bothered by an upper left leg injury and received a couple of treatments during the match.
The first time Gojowczyk called for the trainer to wrap his thigh was when he was about to serve with Tiafoe leading 5-0 in the first set.
