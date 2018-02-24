DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Germany's Peter Gojowczyk beat American Steve Johnson 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Delray Beach Open final.

Gojowczyk will play the winner of the second semifinal between Denis Shapovalov of Canada and American Francis Tiafoe.

The 64th-ranked Gojowczyk won his first career title as a qualifier at the Metz, France, tournament last year.

The first set stayed even until the tiebreaker when Gojowczyk served an ace on his first set point at 6-3.

Gojowczyk broke serve on a second break point in the eighth game of the second set when Johnson sailed a forehand long. The service break set up the German to serve for the match in the next game.

On Saturday morning, Tiafoe finished off Hyeon Chung of South Korea 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a rain-delayed quarterfinal. Tiafoe failed to take advantage of three match points Friday night before the match was stopped.