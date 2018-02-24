DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Germany's Peter Gojowczyk beat American Steve Johnson 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Delray Beach Open final.
Gojowczyk will play the winner of the second semifinal between Denis Shapovalov of Canada and American Francis Tiafoe.
The 64th-ranked Gojowczyk won his first career title as a qualifier at the Metz, France, tournament last year.
The first set stayed even until the tiebreaker when Gojowczyk served an ace on his first set point at 6-3.
Gojowczyk broke serve on a second break point in the eighth game of the second set when Johnson sailed a forehand long. The service break set up the German to serve for the match in the next game.
On Saturday morning, Tiafoe finished off Hyeon Chung of South Korea 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a rain-delayed quarterfinal. Tiafoe failed to take advantage of three match points Friday night before the match was stopped.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.