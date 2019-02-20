DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Defending champion Frances Tiafoe squandered an early lead and lost Tuesday to Britain's Daniel Evans in the first round of the Delray Beach Open, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5.
Tiafoe, seeded No. 3, lost his third match in a row. He won the first five games and was up 4-1 in the third set but couldn't close out the match against Evans, ranked No. 148.
No. 2-seeded John Isner eliminated Peter Polansky 6-3, 7-6 (4). No. 4 Steve Johnson beat Jason Jung 7-6 (3), 6-4.
