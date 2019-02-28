Just weeks after suing Amazon for canceling a four-movie deal, Woody Allen is working on a new film in Spain.

The project is being backed by Mediapro, a Barcelona-based conglomerate that has financed several of his movies, including the romantic dramas “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” from 2008 and 2011’s “Midnight in Paris.” A Mediapro spokeswoman confirmed that Allen was working on the film but said she could not confirm any other details such as local media reports that he had scouted locations.

Allen has been under scrutiny over long-standing allegations that he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992.

In August 2017, Amazon reached a $68 million deal with Allen’s production company to fund and distribute at least four movies. Later that year, Farrow wrote an op-ed piece in the Los Angeles Times, arguing that the #MeToo movement has “spared” the once revered director.

Last June, Amazon Studios sent an e-mail to Allen’s representatives saying that the four-movie deal was terminated. It cited the renewed allegations and the refusal of top talent “to work with or be associated with him in any way, all of which have frustrated the purpose of the agreement.”

On Feb. 7, Allen sued Amazon for breach of contract.

At the time Amazon broke off the deal, Allen had finished one of the four movies, “A Rainy Day in New York,” and had delivered it to Amazon. Its release is in limbo, with rumors surfacing that Allen is trying to buy it back.

The last of his films to hit theaters was the 2017 drama “Wonder Wheel,” which was released by Amazon Studios.

When asked why it was working with Allen, Mediapro said in a statement, “We have a 10-year relationship with Mr. Allen and, like all projects we produce, we judge the creator by its work.”

As for actors boycotting the project, Letty Aronson, Allen’s sister and longtime producer, said, “I have no doubt that he’ll be able to find new talent.”