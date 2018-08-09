A semitrailer truck rollover on eastbound I-94 had blocked traffic lanes near Mounds Boulevard throughout the morning, but the biggest delays are westbound due to the gawker slow down.
Westbound traffic is slow and go from White Bear Avenue past the scene. At 7:45 a.m., one eastbound lane remained blocked.
In Minneapolis. a mishap near the I-35W interchange has westbound traffic tied up from Riverside Avenue. That's adding about 10 extra minutes to the drive.
A ramp jam has formed from southbound I-35W to westbound I-94. A crash has moved off to the right shoulder.
In Newport, a lineup is forming from Glen Road up to I-494. That's all due to road construction and ramp closures on I-494 in the area from Maxwell Avenue to Hwy. 61.
Elsewhere a wreck on eastbound I-694 at Silver Lake Road has traffic tight in the area. Westbound also is sluggish from Central Avenue to Hwy. 252.
The other trouble spot is the interchange of I-394 and Hwy. 169. A wreck on eastbound I-394 is the culprit.
Traffic update: Trouble spots are along I-94 in St. Paul and Minneapolis
Big backups on Hwy. 61 in Newport, I-94 in Minneapolis
South metro commuters are navigating around car vs. truck crash on eastbound I-494 at France Avenue. The stack up begins back at Hwy. 100.
Tuesday traffic: Travel times jump as congestion grows
Commuters in the northwest metro are dealing with a little fog and that's slowing the drive along eastbound I-94 from St. Michael to Maple Grove.
Fog slowing drive in south metro
Monday's rush hour begins with light levels of traffic and patchy fog.
Weekend traffic: I-35W through Minneapolis and Roseville closes for second straight weekend
MnDOT will complete a resurfacing project between County Road C and NE. 4th Street that it started last weekend while work south of downtown includes the demolition of the 40th Street pedestrian and bicycle bridge.
