A semitrailer truck rollover on eastbound I-94 had blocked traffic lanes near Mounds Boulevard throughout the morning, but the biggest delays are westbound due to the gawker slow down.

Westbound traffic is slow and go from White Bear Avenue past the scene. At 7:45 a.m., one eastbound lane remained blocked.

In Minneapolis. a mishap near the I-35W interchange has westbound traffic tied up from Riverside Avenue. That's adding about 10 extra minutes to the drive.

A ramp jam has formed from southbound I-35W to westbound I-94. A crash has moved off to the right shoulder.

In Newport, a lineup is forming from Glen Road up to I-494. That's all due to road construction and ramp closures on I-494 in the area from Maxwell Avenue to Hwy. 61.

Elsewhere a wreck on eastbound I-694 at Silver Lake Road has traffic tight in the area. Westbound also is sluggish from Central Avenue to Hwy. 252.

The other trouble spot is the interchange of I-394 and Hwy. 169. A wreck on eastbound I-394 is the culprit.