The mid-morning rush has become a tad more complicated for westbound I-94 drivers due to this fender bender on the right shoulder just past Franklin Avenue.

The traffic knot at 7:50 a.m. does not loosen until drivers get past Park Avenue.

Here is the view on southbound I-35W near Stinson Boulevard. A pair of wrecks on the shoulder at Stinson and ahead at Washington Avenue are slowing the drive into downtown Minneapolis.

Word is that the crash on the Hudson Bridge has just cleared, but the damage on westbound I-94 has been done. This is traffic at a standstill as far back as Carmichael Road in Hudson. Big delays.

Traffic volumes are heavier than usual on northbound Hwy. 169 in Shakopee. That's likely due to more drivers crossing the Minnesota River on Hwy. 169 with the Hwy. 41 crossing in Chaska closed due to flooding. A fender bender near Canterbury Road is adding to the slowness.