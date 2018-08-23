A pair of crashes on eastbound I-394 has traffic jammed up entering the Lowry Hill Tunnel and packed from Hwy. 100 to Dunwoody. Look for the wreckage near Wirth Parkway and another at Dunwoody Parkway.

A motorcycle crash on westbound I-494 at Penn Avenue has cleared, but huge delays persist. At 7:50 a.m., the line up extended to Cedar Avenue. Here's the view from 12th Avenue.

Westbound Crosstown plugs up from Cedar Avenue to Penn Avenue, but it is a tad faster than I-494 but won't save much time.

The newest hotspot is on westbound Hwy. 610 in Brooklyn Park. A crash at Noble Avenue has traffic jammed across the Mississippi River bridge.

On the State Fair watch, traffic was building on routes leading to the fairgrounds. The advice from the State Fair is to avoid the area if you are not going to the fair. Here is what Snelling Avenue southbound looked like at Roselawn Avenue at 7:30 a.m.

Southbound I-35 is looking crowded from 95th Avenue down to I-694, so plan on an extra 5 minutes if this is your route.