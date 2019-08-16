IMPACT PLAYER: Luis Arraez, Twins
Three hits, including a home run that sparked a five-run inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Twins runs in the second, their biggest inning since Aug. 3.
4 Jorge Polanco errors in the road trip’s first three games.
ON DECK
Jake Odorizzi, who has allowed two runs over his past three starts, faces Rangers All-Star Mike Minor.
