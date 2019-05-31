GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay

The left fielder Austin Meadows was 2-for-5 with four RBI, including a bases loaded triple in the third that opened the scoring.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 runs scored against the Twins is the most since Texas scored 18 against them Sept. 2, 2018

19 Rays batters that came to the plate over the third and fourth innings.

186 runs scored by the Twins in May, a club record for any month.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III