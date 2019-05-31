GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay
The left fielder Austin Meadows was 2-for-5 with four RBI, including a bases loaded triple in the third that opened the scoring.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 runs scored against the Twins is the most since Texas scored 18 against them Sept. 2, 2018
19 Rays batters that came to the plate over the third and fourth innings.
186 runs scored by the Twins in May, a club record for any month.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109
Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 32 points and the Toronto Raptors won the first NBA Finals game played outside the U.S., beating the Golden State Warriors 118-109 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Show hits 2 HRs, throws complete game for Oklahoma State
No Oklahoma State player besides Samantha Show got a hit or threw a pitch Thursday.
Twins
Twins open road trip with a flop, losing 14-3 to Rays
Twins starter Martin Perez didn't make it out of the third inning and Tampa Bay soon mounted its lead to double digits on the heels of six doubles.
Gophers
Reusse: Gophers dust off after WCWS loss, prepare for another Pac-12 power
After losing to UCLA on Thursday in the opening round of the Women's College World Series, the Gophers are keeping their heads up with eyes on Saturday's elimination game vs. Washington.
Gophers
Oklahoma tops Alabama 3-2 in WCWS, faces Oklahoma St. next
Giselle "G'' Juarez threw a complete game to help Oklahoma beat Alabama 3-2 on Thursday night in the Women's College World Series.