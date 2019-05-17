IMPACT PLAYER: C.J. Cron, Twins

He had his third four-hit game in the past eight, including a two-run homer to the upper deck in left field.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Doubles for Miguel Sano in his 2019 debut, the second driving in a run.

13 Home runs off Michael Pineda this season after he gave up three solo shots.

1 Games in T-Mobile Park history where each team hit four home runs; this was the first.

ON DECK

Seattle will pitch lefthanders the rest of this series, starting with Marco Gonzalez on Friday.

PHIL MILLER