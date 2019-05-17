IMPACT PLAYER: C.J. Cron, Twins
He had his third four-hit game in the past eight, including a two-run homer to the upper deck in left field.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Doubles for Miguel Sano in his 2019 debut, the second driving in a run.
13 Home runs off Michael Pineda this season after he gave up three solo shots.
1 Games in T-Mobile Park history where each team hit four home runs; this was the first.
ON DECK
Seattle will pitch lefthanders the rest of this series, starting with Marco Gonzalez on Friday.
Twins
Twins hit 4 HRs, pound stumbling Mariners 11-6
Sometime during a fourth inning in which the Minnesota Twins sent 13 batters to the plate, their confidence really started to soar.
Gophers
Gophers edge Northwestern in baseball
The Gophers baseball team scored five runs in the first inning and held on to defeat Northwestern.
Wolves
Bucks seeking 2-0 lead over Raptors in East finals
When the season started, everyone knew the Eastern Conference would have a new king. LeBron James left Cleveland, having taken his talents to Los Angeles.…
Twins
Twins blast four more home runs in rout of Mariners
Michael Pineda gave up three of his own, but lasted seven innings to earn the victory in the opening game of a seven-game road trip.
Lynx
Rookie Napheesa Collier arrives with Lynx ready to learn
The former UConn standout is getting adjusted to a new role and new shooting stroke.