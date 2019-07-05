GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Chris Herrmann, Oakland
The catcher went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Earned runs, or more, given up in consecutive starts by Jose Berrios for first time since May 18.
170 Consecutive games played for Oakland’s Marcus Semien.
.160 Batting average with runners in scoring position by the Twins in the series.
.368 Batting average for Oakland’s Robbie Grossman over his past 24 games.
.400 Batting average for Miguel Sano over his past six games.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
