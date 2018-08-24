GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Mitch Garver, Twins
Garver, who replaced the injured Bobby Wilson in the fourth inning, hit a two-run double to put the Twins ahead for good.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Home runs given up by A’s closer Blake Treinen all season.
6 Strikeouts for Kohl Stewart, more than his total over his previous two starts.
12-9 Record for the Twins in August.
.424 Batting average for Joe Mauer with runners in scoring position.
ON DECK
In his past three starts, Oakland lefthander Sean Manaea has a 6.91 ERA and opponents are batting .328 against him. Righthander Jake Odorizzi is scheduled to start for the Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
