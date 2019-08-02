GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Harold Ramirez, Miami

He hit an RBI triple for the Marlins’ first run and a walkoff homer for their final run.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Times in Marlins history the staff has issued one or fewer walks in a game.

5 Leadoff home runs for Max Kepler this season.

4-5 The Twins’ record in extra innings.

30 Teams to lose in walkoff fashion in 2019; the Twins were the last to do so, a season after they had 15 walkoff losses.

La VELLE E. NEAL III