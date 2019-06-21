GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Glenn Sparkman, Kansas City
The righthander held the Twins to one run over seven innings on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 First-inning runs by the Royals off Jake Odorizzi in their past two outings against him.
33 Game on-base streak for Jorge Polanco.
7.20 ERA for Odorizzi in his past two starts against the Royals.
ON DECK
Royals righthander Jakob Junis had his shortest outing of the season Sunday at Target Field when he was knocked out in the fourth inning in a game Kansas City eventually won. Lefthander Martin Perez will start for the Twins. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
