Impact Player

Jason Castro, Twins

The catcher hit his third home run in 10 days, and he added a two-run double and run-scoring groundout to give him a career-high four RBI.

By The Numbers

1.099 OPS by Twins catchers, a trio hitting a collective .316/.695/.404 when behind the plate.

4 Victories over Houston in seven games, the first time the Twins have won the season series since 2013.

This is a 2019 photo of Jason Castro of the Minnesota Twins. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Feb. 22, 2019, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ORG XMIT: standard transref

5 Consecutive victories for Jose Berrios at Target Field, three away from his career-longest streak.