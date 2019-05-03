Impact Player
Jason Castro, Twins
The catcher hit his third home run in 10 days, and he added a two-run double and run-scoring groundout to give him a career-high four RBI.
By The Numbers
1.099 OPS by Twins catchers, a trio hitting a collective .316/.695/.404 when behind the plate.
4 Victories over Houston in seven games, the first time the Twins have won the season series since 2013.
5 Consecutive victories for Jose Berrios at Target Field, three away from his career-longest streak.
