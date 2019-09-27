GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Willians Astudillo, Twins

Hitting third, he had his first career four-hit game, including his fourth home run, and scored four times.

BY THE NUMBERS

238 Home runs this season from players the Twins had on the bench in this game.

4 Stolen bases for the Twins since the All-Star break; Ronald Torreyes had the team’s first since Aug. 20, setting up the first run of the game.

1 Career strikeouts for Jorge Alcala; the Twins prospect caught Miguel Cabrera looking in the ninth ininng.

22-59 Detroit’s home record, tied for the MLB record for home losses set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns. The Tigers also set an MLB record by getting outscored by 221 runs at home.