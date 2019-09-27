GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Willians Astudillo, Twins
Hitting third, he had his first career four-hit game, including his fourth home run, and scored four times.
BY THE NUMBERS
238 Home runs this season from players the Twins had on the bench in this game.
4 Stolen bases for the Twins since the All-Star break; Ronald Torreyes had the team’s first since Aug. 20, setting up the first run of the game.
1 Career strikeouts for Jorge Alcala; the Twins prospect caught Miguel Cabrera looking in the ninth ininng.
22-59 Detroit’s home record, tied for the MLB record for home losses set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns. The Tigers also set an MLB record by getting outscored by 221 runs at home.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Pirates beat Chicago 9-5, extend Cubs' skid to 9 games
Joe Musgrove pitched three-hit ball through six innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago 9-5 on Thursday night and extended the Cubs' losing streak to nine games.
Wild
Mantha, Rasmussen help Red Wings beat Blues
Anthony Mantha and Michael Rasmussen each scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Thursday night in a Kraft Hockeyville preseason game.
Gophers
Harbaugh, Michigan go through hard times
After Wisconsin debacle, Wolverines search for quick fixes
Gophers
Megan Ryan's Week 5 Big Ten football rankings
Ohio State remains on top with Wisconsin right behind.
Gophers
False alarm: Gophers volleyball cruising after two early losses
Seventh-ranked Minnesota has dropped only one set — to No. 1 Stanford, on the road — during a five-match winning streak. Big Ten play begins this weekend.