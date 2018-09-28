GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Willians Astudillo, Twins

Bounced back from a rare strikeout to deliver two clutch hits and drive in a career-high four runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

.391 Tyler Austin's career batting average (18-for-46) against Detroit over three seasons, good for 17 RBI.

.410 Joe Mauer's batting average with runners in scoring position (32-for-78), which leads the majors.

12 Victories by the Twins over Detroit, the most they've won since 2009.