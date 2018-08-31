GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jason Kipnis, Cleveland
Of the second baseman’s 101 career homers, 19 have come against the Twins, including his three-run, tiebreaking, sixth-inning shot off Alan Busenitz.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Hits by Joe Mauer, ending a seven-game hitting streak; he is batting .328 since Aug. 11.
3 Hits given up by Jake Odorizzi over 5⅓ innings, and losses suffered to the Indians by Odorizzi this year.
10 Victories by Mike Clevinger this season, one of four Indians pitchers to reach double figures.
PHIL MILLER
