GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jason Kipnis, Cleveland

Of the second baseman’s 101 career homers, 19 have come against the Twins, including his three-run, tiebreaking, sixth-inning shot off Alan Busenitz.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Hits by Joe Mauer, ending a seven-game hitting streak; he is batting .328 since Aug. 11.

3 Hits given up by Jake Odorizzi over 5⅓ innings, and losses suffered to the Indians by Odorizzi this year.

10 Victories by Mike Clevinger this season, one of four Indians pitchers to reach double figures.

PHIL MILLER