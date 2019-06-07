GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler, Twins

The center fielder ended an 0-for-21 skid in a big way, launching three home runs off Cleveland standout Trevor Bauer.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Three-homer games by the Twins in the past three years (two by Kepler, two by Eddie Rosario, one by Brian Dozier).

4 Three-homer games by the Twins in their first 55 years of existence.