GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
The left fielder fielded the carom from J.D. Martinez’s smash off the Big Green Monster and a threw a one-hop strike to home to throw out Rafael Devers to end the game.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Wins on the 10-game road trip for the Twins
18 Wins in the past 23 road games.
0 Extra-base hits for the Twins, the first time without one since May 19.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Sparks rout Storm 102-68 to wrap up No. 3 seed
Candace Parker scored 20 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks wrapped up the No. 3 seed with a 102-68 victory over the Seattle Storm on Thursday night.
Twins
After MLB debut in the field, Twins' Miller still eager to grab a bat
Ian Miller admitted that he breathlessly scans each day's Twins lineup, hoping to see his name — but isn't complaining about the wait.
Vikings
Packers' D, Aaron Rodgers beat Bears 10-3 in opener
The Monsters of the Midway showed up for the NFL's season opener. They were wearing gold, green and white.
Lynx
Sparks dominate Storm 102-68, take No. 3 seed
Candace Parker scored 20 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks wrapped up the No. 3 seed with a 102-68 victory over the Seattle Storm on Thursday night.
Twins
Got you, bro: Brian Moran K's brother Colin in MLB debut
Brian Moran waited 10 years to make his major league debut. As he began pitching to his younger brother Colin, he realized he wouldn't have wanted it any other way.