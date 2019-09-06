GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Eddie Rosario, Twins

The left fielder fielded the carom from J.D. Martinez’s smash off the Big Green Monster and a threw a one-hop strike to home to throw out Rafael Devers to end the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Wins on the 10-game road trip for the Twins

18 Wins in the past 23 road games.

0 Extra-base hits for the Twins, the first time without one since May 19.

PHIL MILLER