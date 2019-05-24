GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

C.J. Cron, Twins

He had five hits, including his 13th home run of the season, to fuel a 16-run onslaught vs. his old team.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Four-hit games for Cron this month. He had five in the previous five years of his career.

98 Home runs for the Twins this year, the most ever by one team in its first 49 games.

2 Walks this season by Willians Astudillo, who also struck out for just the third time this year in the same game.

1 Stolen bases by Max Kepler, after three unsuccessful attempts in 2019.

PHIL MILLER