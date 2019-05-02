Tipsheet
Know This: A Washington player hasn't worn No. 7 since Joe Theismann in 1985, but new QB Dwayne Haskins sought — and received — Theismann's blessing to wear the number this year.
Watch This: Game 3 of Raptors vs. 76ers should be a fun one in Philadelphia (7 p.m., ESPN). The teams are tied 1-1 after the 76ers' Game 2 win.
