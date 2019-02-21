Tipsheet
Know This: Here's a sneaky (and 100 percent made up) theory: Jerry Kill is getting paid by the Wild to distract us all from the dumpster fire in St. Paul.
Watch This: You could say this is the biggest game of Richard Pitino's coaching career, and I wouldn't say you were wrong. Michigan at Gophers, 6 p.m., ESPN.
