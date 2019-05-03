BASEBALL
N.Y. YANKEES Statistics
(Through Thursday)
BATTERS AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI
Maybin .385 13 2 5 0 0 0 2
Urshela .339 62 8 21 7 0 1 6
Estrada .333 18 1 6 0 0 0 1
Frazier .324 68 10 22 3 0 6 17
LeMahieu .310 100 18 31 9 0 1 15
Judge .288 73 13 21 2 0 5 11
Voit .277 112 23 31 3 0 9 26
Torres .271 118 16 32 8 0 5 15
Stanton .250 8 1 2 0 0 0 0
Romine .239 46 5 11 1 0 1 8
Sanchez .234 64 10 15 2 0 8 18
Andujar .231 13 1 3 0 0 0 1
Gardner .220 109 16 24 4 1 5 11
Wade .208 48 8 10 0 0 0 5
Higashioka .200 15 2 3 2 0 0 1
Tauchman .185 65 10 12 4 0 3 9
Tulowitzki .182 11 1 2 1 0 1 1
Bird .171 35 6 6 0 0 1 1
Ford .167 24 6 4 1 0 1 2
Totals .257 1014 158 261 47 1 47 150
PITCHERS W-L ERA IP H ER BB SO
Kahnle 1-0 1.54 11.2 4 2 6 16
Ottavino 1-1 2.35 15.1 9 4 11 19
Chapman 0-1 2.38 11.1 9 3 3 16
German 5-1 2.56 31.2 18 9 9 32
Sabathia 1-1 2.66 20.1 15 6 6 16
Loaisiga 1-0 2.70 10.0 7 3 6 10
Britton 1-0 3.00 12.0 11 4 7 12
Paxton 3-2 3.38 34.2 30 13 10 51
Cessa 0-0 3.60 15.0 12 6 8 18
Tanaka 2-3 3.92 39.0 39 17 12 36
Holder 1-0 4.50 16.0 15 8 4 18
Happ 1-2 4.68 32.2 33 17 8 24
Harvey 0-0 6.75 6.2 6 5 5 8
Tarpley 0-0 10.80 3.1 4 4 4 4
Green 0-2 16.44 7.2 15 14 4 7
Totals 17-13 3.87 267.1 227 115 103 287
TWINS MINOR LEAGUE REPORT
ROCHESTER RED WINGS (CLASS AAA)
Scranton/WB (Yankees) 7, Rochester 3
Rochester 100 200 000 — 3 10 1
Scranton/WB 000 310 03x — 7 11 2
W: Hale (3-0, 2.38). L: De Jong (0-3, 16.20). Sv: Barrett (1). Highlights: Chas De Jong allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings of relief as the Red Wings (10-16) fell to the RailRiders. Nick Gordon, playing his first game for Rochester, went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a RBI.
PENSACOLA BLUE WAHOOS (CLASS AA)
Biloxi (Brewers) 1, Pensacola 0
Biloxi 000 000 010 — 1 7 0
Pensacola 000 000 000 — 0 3 1
W: Williams (4-1, 3.66). L: Stashak (2-2, 2.13). Sv: Griep (5). Highlights: Jorge Alcala struck out eight over five scoreless innings in a no-decision for the Blue Wahoos (17-10).
FORT MYERS MIRACLE (CLASS A ADV.)
Fort Myers 4-1, Clearwater (Phillies) 3-0
Game 1
Clearwater 300 000 0 — 3 8 0
Fort Myers 000 210 1 — 4 10 0
W: Lujan (1-0, 3.06). L: Hennigan (0-1, 0.69). Highlights: Miguel Sano went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI and Royce Lewis went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Miracle (16-10) past Clearwater.
Game 2
Clearwater 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Fort Myers 010 000 x — 1 5 0
W: Acosta (1-0). L: Eastman (0-1). Sv: Gomez (1). Highlights: Melvi Acosta allowed four hits over six scoreless innings and Moises Gomez pitched a perfect ninth as the Miracle (17-10) swept their doubleheader. Ben Rortvedt drove in Lewin Diaz with a sacrifice fly for the lone run.
CEDAR RAPIDS KERNELS (CLASS A)
Bowling Green (Rays) 2, Cedar Rapids 0
Bowling Green 000 010 001 — 2 8 0
Cedar Rapids 000 000 000 — 0 5 1
W: Plassmeyer (2-1, 1.23). L: Cabezas (0-3, 5.21). Sv: Muller (3). Highlights: The Kernels (12-14) left five on base and Andrew Cabezas, who allowed just one run on four hits over six innings, fell to 0-3 on the season.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Michigan 11-3 31-11
Indiana 11-4 30-14
Nebraska 12-6 23-16
Iowa 11-7 27-16
Illinois 8-7 29-15
Maryland 8-7 23-22
Gophers 8-7 18-23
Ohio State 7-8 24-20
Rutgers 7-8 18-24
Purdue 6-8 17-26
Northwestern 6-9 19-22
Michigan State 3-11 14-28
Penn State 2-15 19-20
GAMES FRIDAY
Ohio State at Gophers, 7 pm
Michigan State at Purdue, 5 pm
Rutgers at Penn State, 5:30 pm
Michigan at Maryland, 5:30 pm
Indiana at Illinois, 6 pm
Nonconference
UC Irvine at Iowa, 6 pm
SOCCER
MLS
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 1 2 23 26 8
L.A. Galaxy 7 1 1 22 15 8
Seattle 5 1 3 18 18 12
FC Dallas 5 2 2 17 14 9
Houston 5 1 1 16 15 8
Loons 4 3 2 14 18 15
Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 11 16
Sporting K.C. 2 2 4 10 19 15
San Jose 2 5 2 8 12 19
Portland 2 5 1 7 11 19
Vancouver 1 5 3 6 7 12
Colorado 0 7 2 2 12 24
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 5 3 2 17 13 10
Montreal 5 3 2 17 12 14
Philadelphia 5 3 2 17 15 10
Toronto FC 4 2 1 13 19 13
Columbus 4 5 1 13 8 11
Orlando City 3 3 3 12 13 14
New York City FC 2 1 6 12 11 12
Chicago 2 4 3 9 12 13
New York 2 4 2 8 9 9
Atlanta 2 3 2 8 6 8
FC Cincinnati 2 6 2 8 8 16
New England 2 6 2 8 10 19
Note: Three points for win, one for tie.
GAME FRIDAY
Vancouver at Colorado, 8 pm
GAMES SATURDAY
Seattle at Loons, 7 pm
L.A. Galaxy at New York, 1 pm
FC Dallas at Houston, 3 pm
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 3 pm
New York City FC at Montreal, 4 pm
New England at Philadelphia, 6:30 pm
Columbus at D.C. United, 7 pm
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 8 pm
Cincinnati at San Jose, 9 pm
Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 pm
GAME SUNDAY
Atlanta at Sporting K.C., 8 pm
women's world cup
2019 UNITED STATES roster
France • June 7 - July 7
Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch, Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Ali Krieger, Kelley O'Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett
Midfielders: Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long, Samantha Mewis
Forwards: Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Jessica McDonald, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
BIG TEN Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Northwestern 20-0 41-7
Michigan 19-1 37-11
Gophers 18-1 37-10
Ohio State 15-5 32-14
Wisconsin 13-7 36-10
Rutgers 9-11 26-22
Indiana 8-12 33-19
Nebraska 8-12 20-28
Purdue 6-14 30-23
Illinois 6-14 27-22
Penn State 6-14 23-29
Maryland 4-16 20-28
Iowa 4-16 18-27
Michigan State 3-16 15-32
GAMES FRIDAY
Northwestern at Gophers, 6 pm
Michigan St. at Rutgers, 11 am
Indiana at Penn State, 5 pm
Michigan at Maryland, 5 pm
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 5 pm
Ohio State at Iowa, 5 pm
Purdue at Illinois, 5 pm
MIAC TOURNAMENT
Double elimination • At St. Thomas
Games Friday
G1: St. Thomas vs. St. Olaf, 2:30 pm
G2: St. Catherine vs. Hamline, 5 pm
NSIC TOURNAMENT
Double elimination • At Rochester
Results Thursday
Augustana 7, SW Minn. St. 0
Concordia (St. Paul) 2, Minn.-Duluth 1
Minn.-Duluth 5, Upper Iowa 3
MSU Mankato 6, St. Cloud State 5
St. Cloud State 14, Minot State 5
Sioux Falls 9, Minot State 7
SW Minn. St. 9, Upper Iowa 7
Winona State 3, Sioux Falls 2
UMAC
St. Scholastica 11, Wis.-Superior 0
TENNIS
PRO • MEN
BMW OPEN
Second round • Munich, Germany
P. K'schreiber def. K. Khachanov (2), 7-6 (6), 6-4.
G. Pella (7) def. T. Daniel, 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-3.
M. Berrettini def. D. Kudla, 7-5, 6-3.
R. Baut. Agut (4) def. R. Molleker, 6-4, 6-2.
ESTORIL OPEN
Second round • Estoril, Portugal
D. Goffin (4) def. J. Sousa, 6-3, 6-2.
P. Cuevas def. F. Fognini (2), 6-2, 7-5.
M. Jaziri def. L. Mayer, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
F. Tiafoe (8) def. Y. Nishioka, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
PRO • WOMEN
PRAGUE OPEN
Quarterfinals • Prague, Czech Republic
B. Pera def. W. Qiang (3), 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
B. Strycova (9) def. K. Siniakova (6), 6-1, 6-2.
J. Teichmann def. T. Korpatsch, 6-2, 6-1.
K. Muchova def. N. Vikhlyantseva, 6-3, 6-4
SAR LA PRINCESSE LALLA MERYEM
Quarterfinals • Rabat, Morocco
A.V. Uytvanck (8) def. Y. Bonaventure, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
A. Tomljanovic (4) def. R. Peterson, 6-2, 6-4.
J. Konta (7) def. H. Su-wei (2), 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4.
M. Sakkari (6) def. E. Mertens (1), 6-4, 7-6 (2).
COLLEGE • MEN
MIAC TOURNAMENT
Semifinals • Thursday
Carleton 8, St. John's 1
Gustavus 5, Bethel 0
Championship • Saturday
Carleton at Gustavus, 1 pm
UMAC TOURNAMENT
Championship • Friday
Northwestern at St. Scholastica, noon
COLLEGE • WOMEN
MIAC TOURNAMENT
Semifinals • Friday
St. Thomas at Carleton, 3:30 pm
Bethel at Gustavus, 3:30 pm
Volleyball
College • WOMEN
2019 GOPHERS SCHEDULE
Note: Home games in CAPS, times TBA
AUGUST
30: North Carolina/Florida State* 31: North Carolina/Florida State*
SEPTEMBER
4: at Texas 7: Florida# 13: Stanford/Oregon# 14: Stanford/Oregon# 19: CLEMSON^ 21: ORAL ROBERTS^ 27: INDIANA 28: PURDUE
OCTOBER
2: at Iowa 5: RUTGERS 9: ILLINOIS 13: WISCONSIN 18: NORTHWESTERN 19: ILLINOIS 25: at Michigan 27: at Michigan State 30: OHIO STATE
NOVEMBER
2: at Purdue 8: at Maryland 10: at Ohio State 13: WISCONSIN 16: MICHIGAN 22: NEBRASKA 23: IOWA 29: at Rutgers 30: at Penn State
Key: *-Big Ten/ACC Challenge; #-Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge; ^Diet Coke Classic
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
American League
Chicago: Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL.
Kansas City: Returned RHP Glenn Sparkman (26th man) to Omaha (PCL).
Oakland: Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Las Vegas (PCL).
Tampa Bay: Returned RHP Austin Pruitt (26th man) to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Durham. Placed RHP Hunter Wood on the 10-day IL.
Texas: Purchased the contract of RHP Seth Maness from High Point of the Atlantic League (IND) and assigned him to Nashville (PCL).
National League
Chicago: Reinstated INF Addison Russell from restricted list and optioned him to Iowa (PCL). Transferred RHP Brandon Morrow to the 60-day IL.
San Francisco: Acquired C Francisco Pena from St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations and assigned him to Sacramento (PCL).
TODAY'S LINE
MLB
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
FRIDAY
American League
NEW YORK -143/+133 Twins
Tampa Bay -190/+175 BALTIMORE
DETROIT -148/+138 Kansas City
CLEVELAND -150/+140 Seattle
TEXAS -150/+140 Toronto
Boston -179/+167 CHICAGO
National League
St. Louis -107/-103 CHICAGO
PHILADELPHIA -163/+153 Washington
Atlanta -144/+134 MIAMI
CINCINNATI -151/+141 San Francisco
MILWAUKEE -122/+115 New York
Arizona -110/+100 COLORADO
LA Dodgers -172/+160 SAN DIEGO
Interleague
PITTSBURGH -125/+115 Oakland
NBA PLAYOFFS
FAVORITE LINE (O/U) UNDERDOG
FRIDAY
BOSTON 2 (220) Milwaukee
PORTLAND 4 (215½) Denver
Saturday
HOUSTON 3½ (221½) Golden State
NHL PLAYOFFS
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
FRIDAY
CAROLINA -135/+125 NY Islanders
ST. LOUIS -141/+131 Dallas
Note: Home team in CAPS.