BASEBALL

N.Y. YANKEES Statistics

(Through Thursday)

BATTERS AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI

Maybin .385 13 2 5 0 0 0 2

Urshela .339 62 8 21 7 0 1 6

Estrada .333 18 1 6 0 0 0 1

Frazier .324 68 10 22 3 0 6 17

LeMahieu .310 100 18 31 9 0 1 15

Judge .288 73 13 21 2 0 5 11

Voit .277 112 23 31 3 0 9 26

Torres .271 118 16 32 8 0 5 15

Stanton .250 8 1 2 0 0 0 0

Romine .239 46 5 11 1 0 1 8

Sanchez .234 64 10 15 2 0 8 18

Andujar .231 13 1 3 0 0 0 1

Gardner .220 109 16 24 4 1 5 11

Wade .208 48 8 10 0 0 0 5

Higashioka .200 15 2 3 2 0 0 1

Tauchman .185 65 10 12 4 0 3 9

Tulowitzki .182 11 1 2 1 0 1 1

Bird .171 35 6 6 0 0 1 1

Ford .167 24 6 4 1 0 1 2

Totals .257 1014 158 261 47 1 47 150

PITCHERS W-L ERA IP H ER BB SO

Kahnle 1-0 1.54 11.2 4 2 6 16

Ottavino 1-1 2.35 15.1 9 4 11 19

Chapman 0-1 2.38 11.1 9 3 3 16

German 5-1 2.56 31.2 18 9 9 32

Sabathia 1-1 2.66 20.1 15 6 6 16

Loaisiga 1-0 2.70 10.0 7 3 6 10

Britton 1-0 3.00 12.0 11 4 7 12

Paxton 3-2 3.38 34.2 30 13 10 51

Cessa 0-0 3.60 15.0 12 6 8 18

Tanaka 2-3 3.92 39.0 39 17 12 36

Holder 1-0 4.50 16.0 15 8 4 18

Happ 1-2 4.68 32.2 33 17 8 24

Harvey 0-0 6.75 6.2 6 5 5 8

Tarpley 0-0 10.80 3.1 4 4 4 4

Green 0-2 16.44 7.2 15 14 4 7

Totals 17-13 3.87 267.1 227 115 103 287

TWINS MINOR LEAGUE REPORT

ROCHESTER RED WINGS (CLASS AAA)

Scranton/WB (Yankees) 7, Rochester 3

Rochester 100 200 000 — 3 10 1

Scranton/WB 000 310 03x — 7 11 2

W: Hale (3-0, 2.38). L: De Jong (0-3, 16.20). Sv: Barrett (1). Highlights: Chas De Jong allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings of relief as the Red Wings (10-16) fell to the RailRiders. Nick Gordon, playing his first game for Rochester, went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a RBI.

PENSACOLA BLUE WAHOOS (CLASS AA)

Biloxi (Brewers) 1, Pensacola 0

Biloxi 000 000 010 — 1 7 0

Pensacola 000 000 000 — 0 3 1

W: Williams (4-1, 3.66). L: Stashak (2-2, 2.13). Sv: Griep (5). Highlights: Jorge Alcala struck out eight over five scoreless innings in a no-decision for the Blue Wahoos (17-10).

FORT MYERS MIRACLE (CLASS A ADV.)

Fort Myers 4-1, Clearwater (Phillies) 3-0

Game 1

Clearwater 300 000 0 — 3 8 0

Fort Myers 000 210 1 — 4 10 0

W: Lujan (1-0, 3.06). L: Hennigan (0-1, 0.69). Highlights: Miguel Sano went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI and Royce Lewis went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Miracle (16-10) past Clearwater.

Game 2

Clearwater 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

Fort Myers 010 000 x — 1 5 0

W: Acosta (1-0). L: Eastman (0-1). Sv: Gomez (1). Highlights: Melvi Acosta allowed four hits over six scoreless innings and Moises Gomez pitched a perfect ninth as the Miracle (17-10) swept their doubleheader. Ben Rortvedt drove in Lewin Diaz with a sacrifice fly for the lone run.

CEDAR RAPIDS KERNELS (CLASS A)

Bowling Green (Rays) 2, Cedar Rapids 0

Bowling Green 000 010 001 — 2 8 0

Cedar Rapids 000 000 000 — 0 5 1

W: Plassmeyer (2-1, 1.23). L: Cabezas (0-3, 5.21). Sv: Muller (3). Highlights: The Kernels (12-14) left five on base and Andrew Cabezas, who allowed just one run on four hits over six innings, fell to 0-3 on the season.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Michigan 11-3 31-11

Indiana 11-4 30-14

Nebraska 12-6 23-16

Iowa 11-7 27-16

Illinois 8-7 29-15

Maryland 8-7 23-22

Gophers 8-7 18-23

Ohio State 7-8 24-20

Rutgers 7-8 18-24

Purdue 6-8 17-26

Northwestern 6-9 19-22

Michigan State 3-11 14-28

Penn State 2-15 19-20

GAMES FRIDAY

Ohio State at Gophers, 7 pm

Michigan State at Purdue, 5 pm

Rutgers at Penn State, 5:30 pm

Michigan at Maryland, 5:30 pm

Indiana at Illinois, 6 pm

Nonconference

UC Irvine at Iowa, 6 pm

SOCCER

MLS

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 7 1 2 23 26 8

L.A. Galaxy 7 1 1 22 15 8

Seattle 5 1 3 18 18 12

FC Dallas 5 2 2 17 14 9

Houston 5 1 1 16 15 8

Loons 4 3 2 14 18 15

Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 11 16

Sporting K.C. 2 2 4 10 19 15

San Jose 2 5 2 8 12 19

Portland 2 5 1 7 11 19

Vancouver 1 5 3 6 7 12

Colorado 0 7 2 2 12 24

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

D.C. United 5 3 2 17 13 10

Montreal 5 3 2 17 12 14

Philadelphia 5 3 2 17 15 10

Toronto FC 4 2 1 13 19 13

Columbus 4 5 1 13 8 11

Orlando City 3 3 3 12 13 14

New York City FC 2 1 6 12 11 12

Chicago 2 4 3 9 12 13

New York 2 4 2 8 9 9

Atlanta 2 3 2 8 6 8

FC Cincinnati 2 6 2 8 8 16

New England 2 6 2 8 10 19

Note: Three points for win, one for tie.

GAME FRIDAY

Vancouver at Colorado, 8 pm

GAMES SATURDAY

Seattle at Loons, 7 pm

L.A. Galaxy at New York, 1 pm

FC Dallas at Houston, 3 pm

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 3 pm

New York City FC at Montreal, 4 pm

New England at Philadelphia, 6:30 pm

Columbus at D.C. United, 7 pm

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 8 pm

Cincinnati at San Jose, 9 pm

Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 pm

GAME SUNDAY

Atlanta at Sporting K.C., 8 pm

women's world cup

2019 UNITED STATES roster

France • June 7 - July 7

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch, Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Ali Krieger, Kelley O'Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long, Samantha Mewis

Forwards: Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Jessica McDonald, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

BIG TEN Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Northwestern 20-0 41-7

Michigan 19-1 37-11

Gophers 18-1 37-10

Ohio State 15-5 32-14

Wisconsin 13-7 36-10

Rutgers 9-11 26-22

Indiana 8-12 33-19

Nebraska 8-12 20-28

Purdue 6-14 30-23

Illinois 6-14 27-22

Penn State 6-14 23-29

Maryland 4-16 20-28

Iowa 4-16 18-27

Michigan State 3-16 15-32

GAMES FRIDAY

Northwestern at Gophers, 6 pm

Michigan St. at Rutgers, 11 am

Indiana at Penn State, 5 pm

Michigan at Maryland, 5 pm

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 5 pm

Ohio State at Iowa, 5 pm

Purdue at Illinois, 5 pm

MIAC TOURNAMENT

Double elimination • At St. Thomas

Games Friday

G1: St. Thomas vs. St. Olaf, 2:30 pm

G2: St. Catherine vs. Hamline, 5 pm

NSIC TOURNAMENT

Double elimination • At Rochester

Results Thursday

Augustana 7, SW Minn. St. 0

Concordia (St. Paul) 2, Minn.-Duluth 1

Minn.-Duluth 5, Upper Iowa 3

MSU Mankato 6, St. Cloud State 5

St. Cloud State 14, Minot State 5

Sioux Falls 9, Minot State 7

SW Minn. St. 9, Upper Iowa 7

Winona State 3, Sioux Falls 2

UMAC

St. Scholastica 11, Wis.-Superior 0

TENNIS

PRO • MEN

BMW OPEN

Second round • Munich, Germany

P. K'schreiber def. K. Khachanov (2), 7-6 (6), 6-4.

G. Pella (7) def. T. Daniel, 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

M. Berrettini def. D. Kudla, 7-5, 6-3.

R. Baut. Agut (4) def. R. Molleker, 6-4, 6-2.

ESTORIL OPEN

Second round • Estoril, Portugal

D. Goffin (4) def. J. Sousa, 6-3, 6-2.

P. Cuevas def. F. Fognini (2), 6-2, 7-5.

M. Jaziri def. L. Mayer, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

F. Tiafoe (8) def. Y. Nishioka, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

PRO • WOMEN

PRAGUE OPEN

Quarterfinals • Prague, Czech Republic

B. Pera def. W. Qiang (3), 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

B. Strycova (9) def. K. Siniakova (6), 6-1, 6-2.

J. Teichmann def. T. Korpatsch, 6-2, 6-1.

K. Muchova def. N. Vikhlyantseva, 6-3, 6-4

SAR LA PRINCESSE LALLA MERYEM

Quarterfinals • Rabat, Morocco

A.V. Uytvanck (8) def. Y. Bonaventure, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

A. Tomljanovic (4) def. R. Peterson, 6-2, 6-4.

J. Konta (7) def. H. Su-wei (2), 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4.

M. Sakkari (6) def. E. Mertens (1), 6-4, 7-6 (2).

COLLEGE • MEN

MIAC TOURNAMENT

Semifinals • Thursday

Carleton 8, St. John's 1

Gustavus 5, Bethel 0

Championship • Saturday

Carleton at Gustavus, 1 pm

UMAC TOURNAMENT

Championship • Friday

Northwestern at St. Scholastica, noon

COLLEGE • WOMEN

MIAC TOURNAMENT

Semifinals • Friday

St. Thomas at Carleton, 3:30 pm

Bethel at Gustavus, 3:30 pm

Volleyball

College • WOMEN

2019 GOPHERS SCHEDULE

Note: Home games in CAPS, times TBA

AUGUST

30: North Carolina/Florida State* 31: North Carolina/Florida State*

SEPTEMBER

4: at Texas 7: Florida# 13: Stanford/Oregon# 14: Stanford/Oregon# 19: CLEMSON^ 21: ORAL ROBERTS^ 27: INDIANA 28: PURDUE

OCTOBER

2: at Iowa 5: RUTGERS 9: ILLINOIS 13: WISCONSIN 18: NORTHWESTERN 19: ILLINOIS 25: at Michigan 27: at Michigan State 30: OHIO STATE

NOVEMBER

2: at Purdue 8: at Maryland 10: at Ohio State 13: WISCONSIN 16: MICHIGAN 22: NEBRASKA 23: IOWA 29: at Rutgers 30: at Penn State

Key: *-Big Ten/ACC Challenge; #-Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge; ^Diet Coke Classic

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

American League

Chicago: Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL.

Kansas City: Returned RHP Glenn Sparkman (26th man) to Omaha (PCL).

Oakland: Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Las Vegas (PCL).

Tampa Bay: Returned RHP Austin Pruitt (26th man) to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Durham. Placed RHP Hunter Wood on the 10-day IL.

Texas: Purchased the contract of RHP Seth Maness from High Point of the Atlantic League (IND) and assigned him to Nashville (PCL).

National League

Chicago: Reinstated INF Addison Russell from restricted list and optioned him to Iowa (PCL). Transferred RHP Brandon Morrow to the 60-day IL.

San Francisco: Acquired C Francisco Pena from St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations and assigned him to Sacramento (PCL).

TODAY'S LINE

MLB

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

FRIDAY

American League

NEW YORK -143/+133 Twins

Tampa Bay -190/+175 BALTIMORE

DETROIT -148/+138 Kansas City

CLEVELAND -150/+140 Seattle

TEXAS -150/+140 Toronto

Boston -179/+167 CHICAGO

National League

St. Louis -107/-103 CHICAGO

PHILADELPHIA -163/+153 Washington

Atlanta -144/+134 MIAMI

CINCINNATI -151/+141 San Francisco

MILWAUKEE -122/+115 New York

Arizona -110/+100 COLORADO

LA Dodgers -172/+160 SAN DIEGO

Interleague

PITTSBURGH -125/+115 Oakland

NBA PLAYOFFS

FAVORITE LINE (O/U) UNDERDOG

FRIDAY

BOSTON 2 (220) Milwaukee

PORTLAND 4 (215½) Denver

Saturday

HOUSTON 3½ (221½) Golden State

NHL PLAYOFFS

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

FRIDAY

CAROLINA -135/+125 NY Islanders

ST. LOUIS -141/+131 Dallas

Note: Home team in CAPS.