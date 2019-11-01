THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

CLASS 3A

Section 7 • Championship

• Esko 29, Aitkin 28

Section 8 • Championship

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Perham

 

CLASS 2A

Section 7 • Championship

• Moose Lake-WR 36, Mesabi East 8

 

CLASS 1A

Section 8 • Championship

• Ada-Borup 28, Polk County West 0

 

NINE-MAN

Section 2 • Championship

• Renville County West 28, Nicollet 14

Section 6 • Championship

• Win-E-Mac 30, Fertile-Beltrami 18

Section 7 • Championship

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Silver Bay 14

Section 8 • Championship

• Warren-A-Oslo 14, North Central 12

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • Championship

• North St. Paul def. Stillwater, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15

Section 5 • Championship

• Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-19, 28-26, 25-13

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Semifinals

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Cannon Falls, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20

• Stewartville def. Lake City, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 27-29, 15-10

Section 2 • Semifinals

• LeSueur-Henderson def. St. Peter, 18-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 17-15

• Southwest Christian vs. Belle Plaine

Section 3 • Semifinals

• Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20

• Minnewaska Area def. New London-Spicer, 28-26, 25-21, 25-23

Section 4 • Semifinals

• Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12

• Holy Angels def. Nova Classical, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14

Section 5 • Semifinals

• Totino-Grace def. Rockford, 14-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

• Watertown-Mayer def. Mound Westonka, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Annandale def. Royalton, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20

• Maple Lake def. Sauk Centre, 26-24, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23

 

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Semifinals

• Medford def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-17, 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 17-15

• Mabel-Canton vs. Caledonia

Section 2 • Semifinals

• Mayer Lutheran def. BOLD, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Alden-Conger, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14

Section 3 • Semifinals

• Adrian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 22-25, 7-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-14

• Minneota def. Canby, 25-7, 25-17, 25-11

Section 4 • Semifinals

• Mounds Park Academy def. PACT, 25-21, 25-16, 25-10

• New Life Academy def. Legacy Christian, 25-14, 25-19, 34-32

Section 5 • Semifinals

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Pine River-Backus, 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

All games at 7 pm, unless noted

CLASS 6A

Second round

• Blaine at Lakeville North

• Buffalo at Mounds View

• East Ridge at Wayzata

• Edina at Centennial

• Maple Grove at Lakeville South

• Prior Lake at Champlin Park

• Rosemount at Eden Prairie

• Shakopee at Totino-Grace

 

CLASS 5A

Section 1 • Championship

• Rochester Century at Owatonna

Section 2 • Championship

• Mankato West at Chaska

Section 3 • Championship

• Apple Valley at St. Thomas Academy

Section 4 • Championship

• Mahtomedi at Tartan

Section 5 • Championship

• Cooper at Spring Lake Park

Section 6 • Championship

At St. Michael Albertville

• Armstrong vs. Elk River

Section 7 • Championship

• Andover at Coon Rapids

Section 8 • Championship

At Bemidji State

• Bemidji vs. Moorhead

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • Championship

At Rochester Mayo

• Kasson-Mantorville vs. Winona

Section 2 • Championship

• Marshall at Hutchinson

Section 3 • Championship

• South St. Paul at Simley

Section 4 • Championship

• St. Anthony at Fridley, 6 pm

Section 5 • Championship

• SPA/Minnehaha/Blake at Benilde-SM

Section 6 • Championship

At Monticello

• Becker vs. Delano, 7:30 pm

Section 7 • Championship

At North Branch

• Chisago Lakes vs. Hermantown

Section 8 • Championship

At Alexandria

• Detroit Lakes vs. Rocori

 

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • Championship

At Rochester Regional Sports Stadium

• Stewartville vs. Waseca

Section 2 • Championship

At Crown College

• Dassel-Cokato vs. Providence Academy

Section 4 • Championship

• Cannon Falls at Breck

Section 5 • Championship

At St. Cloud State

• Annandale vs. Mora, 5:30 pm

Section 6 • Championship

At St. Cloud State

• Albany vs. Pierz, 8 pm

 

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Championship

At Kasson-Mantorville

• Caledonia vs. Chatfield

Section 2 • Championship

At Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

• Blue Earth Area vs. Medford

Section 3 • Championship

At Southwest Minnesota State

• Pipestone Area vs. Redwood Valley

Section 4 • Championship

At Monticello

• Minneapolis North vs. St. Agnes, 5 pm

Section 5 • Championship

At St. John’s

• Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Paynesville Area, 5:30 pm

Section 6 • Championship

At Fargodome

• Osakis vs. Pillager, 3 pm

Section 8 • Championship

At Fargodome

• Barnesville vs. Pelican Rapids, 8 pm

 

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Championship

At Triton

• Blooming Prairie vs. Goodhue

Section 2 • Championship

At New Prague

• Gibbon-F-Winthrop vs. United So. Central

Section 3 • Championship

At Southwest Minnesota State

• Martin County West vs. Springfield, 4:30 pm

Section 4 • Championship

At St. John’s

• Browerville/Eagle Valley vs. Mayer Lutheran, 8 pm

Section 5 • Championship

At Southwest Minnesota State

• BOLD vs. Canby, 2 pm

Section 6 • Championship

At Fargodome

• Breckenridge vs. Underwood, 5:30 pm

Section 7 • Championship

At Esko

• Braham vs. Deer River, 7:15 pm

 

NINE-MAN

Section 1 • Championship

At Austin

• Grand Meadow vs. Houston

Section 3 • Championship

At Southwest Minnesota State

• Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Mountain Lake Area, 11:30 am

Section 4 • Championship

At Fargodome

• Brandon-Evansville vs. Hancock, 12:30 pm

Section 5 • Championship

At Esko

• McGregor vs. South Ridge, 4:45 pm

STATE TOURNAMENTS

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

SATURDAY

At St. Olaf in Northfield

• Class 2A: 11 am

• Class 1A: 2 pm

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

SATURDAY

At St. Olaf in Northfield

• Class 2A: 10 am

• Class 1A: 1 pm

SOCCER • BOYS

All remaining games at U.S. Bank Stadium

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

• East Ridge 2, Lakeville South o

• Edina 4, Maple Grove 0

• Mpls. Washburn 1, Centennial 0, OT

• St. Paul Central 4, Eastview 1

Semifinals

• East Ridge 0, St. Paul Central 0, OT

(East Ridge wins shootout 5-4)

• Edina 2, Mpls. Washburn 0

Thursday • Third place

• St. Paul Central 1, Mpls. Washburn 0

Championship

• Edina 2, East Ridge 1

 

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

• Blake 6, St. Francis 1

• Holy Angels 3, St. Croix Prep 0

• Orono 4, Mankato West 1

• St. Cloud Tech 1, Austin 1, OT

(St. Cloud Tech wins shootout 4-3)

Semifinals

• Blake 4, Orono 1

• Holy Angels 4, St. Cloud Tech 1

Tuesday • Third place

• St. Cloud Tech 2, Orono 1

Thursday • Championship

• Holy Angels 3, Blake 2, OT

SOCCER • GIRLS

All remaining games at U.S. Bank Stadium

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

• Centennial 2, Lakeville South 1, OT

• Champlin Park 1, Stillwater 1, OT

(Champlin Park wins shootout 5-4)

• Maple Grove 2, Minnetonka 0

• Rosemount 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Semifinals

• Centennial 2, Rosemount 1, OT

• Maple Grove 3, Champlin Park 0

Tuesday • Third place

• Rosemount 4, Champlin Park 3

Thursday • Championship

• Maple Grove 2, Centennial 1

 

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

• Blake 4, Waconia 1

• Holy Angels 4, Cloquet/Carlton 3

• Mahtomedi 4, Bemidji 1

• Orono 1, Rochester Lourdes 0

Semifinals

• Mahtomedi 3, Blake 0

• Orono 2, Holy Angels 1, OT

Tuesday • Third place

• Blake 2, Holy Angels 0

Thursday • Championship

• Mahtomedi 3, Orono 2