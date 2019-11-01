THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
CLASS 3A
Section 7 • Championship
• Esko 29, Aitkin 28
Section 8 • Championship
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Perham
CLASS 2A
Section 7 • Championship
• Moose Lake-WR 36, Mesabi East 8
CLASS 1A
Section 8 • Championship
• Ada-Borup 28, Polk County West 0
NINE-MAN
Section 2 • Championship
• Renville County West 28, Nicollet 14
Section 6 • Championship
• Win-E-Mac 30, Fertile-Beltrami 18
Section 7 • Championship
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Silver Bay 14
Section 8 • Championship
• Warren-A-Oslo 14, North Central 12
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • Championship
• North St. Paul def. Stillwater, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15
Section 5 • Championship
• Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-19, 28-26, 25-13
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Semifinals
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Cannon Falls, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20
• Stewartville def. Lake City, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 27-29, 15-10
Section 2 • Semifinals
• LeSueur-Henderson def. St. Peter, 18-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 17-15
• Southwest Christian vs. Belle Plaine
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
• Minnewaska Area def. New London-Spicer, 28-26, 25-21, 25-23
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12
• Holy Angels def. Nova Classical, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Totino-Grace def. Rockford, 14-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
• Watertown-Mayer def. Mound Westonka, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Annandale def. Royalton, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20
• Maple Lake def. Sauk Centre, 26-24, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Semifinals
• Medford def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-17, 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 17-15
• Mabel-Canton vs. Caledonia
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Mayer Lutheran def. BOLD, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Alden-Conger, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Adrian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 22-25, 7-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-14
• Minneota def. Canby, 25-7, 25-17, 25-11
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Mounds Park Academy def. PACT, 25-21, 25-16, 25-10
• New Life Academy def. Legacy Christian, 25-14, 25-19, 34-32
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Pine River-Backus, 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
All games at 7 pm, unless noted
CLASS 6A
Second round
• Blaine at Lakeville North
• Buffalo at Mounds View
• East Ridge at Wayzata
• Edina at Centennial
• Maple Grove at Lakeville South
• Prior Lake at Champlin Park
• Rosemount at Eden Prairie
• Shakopee at Totino-Grace
CLASS 5A
Section 1 • Championship
• Rochester Century at Owatonna
Section 2 • Championship
• Mankato West at Chaska
Section 3 • Championship
• Apple Valley at St. Thomas Academy
Section 4 • Championship
• Mahtomedi at Tartan
Section 5 • Championship
• Cooper at Spring Lake Park
Section 6 • Championship
At St. Michael Albertville
• Armstrong vs. Elk River
Section 7 • Championship
• Andover at Coon Rapids
Section 8 • Championship
At Bemidji State
• Bemidji vs. Moorhead
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • Championship
At Rochester Mayo
• Kasson-Mantorville vs. Winona
Section 2 • Championship
• Marshall at Hutchinson
Section 3 • Championship
• South St. Paul at Simley
Section 4 • Championship
• St. Anthony at Fridley, 6 pm
Section 5 • Championship
• SPA/Minnehaha/Blake at Benilde-SM
Section 6 • Championship
At Monticello
• Becker vs. Delano, 7:30 pm
Section 7 • Championship
At North Branch
• Chisago Lakes vs. Hermantown
Section 8 • Championship
At Alexandria
• Detroit Lakes vs. Rocori
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • Championship
At Rochester Regional Sports Stadium
• Stewartville vs. Waseca
Section 2 • Championship
At Crown College
• Dassel-Cokato vs. Providence Academy
Section 4 • Championship
• Cannon Falls at Breck
Section 5 • Championship
At St. Cloud State
• Annandale vs. Mora, 5:30 pm
Section 6 • Championship
At St. Cloud State
• Albany vs. Pierz, 8 pm
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Championship
At Kasson-Mantorville
• Caledonia vs. Chatfield
Section 2 • Championship
At Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
• Blue Earth Area vs. Medford
Section 3 • Championship
At Southwest Minnesota State
• Pipestone Area vs. Redwood Valley
Section 4 • Championship
At Monticello
• Minneapolis North vs. St. Agnes, 5 pm
Section 5 • Championship
At St. John’s
• Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Paynesville Area, 5:30 pm
Section 6 • Championship
At Fargodome
• Osakis vs. Pillager, 3 pm
Section 8 • Championship
At Fargodome
• Barnesville vs. Pelican Rapids, 8 pm
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Championship
At Triton
• Blooming Prairie vs. Goodhue
Section 2 • Championship
At New Prague
• Gibbon-F-Winthrop vs. United So. Central
Section 3 • Championship
At Southwest Minnesota State
• Martin County West vs. Springfield, 4:30 pm
Section 4 • Championship
At St. John’s
• Browerville/Eagle Valley vs. Mayer Lutheran, 8 pm
Section 5 • Championship
At Southwest Minnesota State
• BOLD vs. Canby, 2 pm
Section 6 • Championship
At Fargodome
• Breckenridge vs. Underwood, 5:30 pm
Section 7 • Championship
At Esko
• Braham vs. Deer River, 7:15 pm
NINE-MAN
Section 1 • Championship
At Austin
• Grand Meadow vs. Houston
Section 3 • Championship
At Southwest Minnesota State
• Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Mountain Lake Area, 11:30 am
Section 4 • Championship
At Fargodome
• Brandon-Evansville vs. Hancock, 12:30 pm
Section 5 • Championship
At Esko
• McGregor vs. South Ridge, 4:45 pm
STATE TOURNAMENTS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
SATURDAY
At St. Olaf in Northfield
• Class 2A: 11 am
• Class 1A: 2 pm
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
SATURDAY
At St. Olaf in Northfield
• Class 2A: 10 am
• Class 1A: 1 pm
SOCCER • BOYS
All remaining games at U.S. Bank Stadium
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
• East Ridge 2, Lakeville South o
• Edina 4, Maple Grove 0
• Mpls. Washburn 1, Centennial 0, OT
• St. Paul Central 4, Eastview 1
Semifinals
• East Ridge 0, St. Paul Central 0, OT
(East Ridge wins shootout 5-4)
• Edina 2, Mpls. Washburn 0
Thursday • Third place
• St. Paul Central 1, Mpls. Washburn 0
Championship
• Edina 2, East Ridge 1
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
• Blake 6, St. Francis 1
• Holy Angels 3, St. Croix Prep 0
• Orono 4, Mankato West 1
• St. Cloud Tech 1, Austin 1, OT
(St. Cloud Tech wins shootout 4-3)
Semifinals
• Blake 4, Orono 1
• Holy Angels 4, St. Cloud Tech 1
Tuesday • Third place
• St. Cloud Tech 2, Orono 1
Thursday • Championship
• Holy Angels 3, Blake 2, OT
SOCCER • GIRLS
All remaining games at U.S. Bank Stadium
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
• Centennial 2, Lakeville South 1, OT
• Champlin Park 1, Stillwater 1, OT
(Champlin Park wins shootout 5-4)
• Maple Grove 2, Minnetonka 0
• Rosemount 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Semifinals
• Centennial 2, Rosemount 1, OT
• Maple Grove 3, Champlin Park 0
Tuesday • Third place
• Rosemount 4, Champlin Park 3
Thursday • Championship
• Maple Grove 2, Centennial 1
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
• Blake 4, Waconia 1
• Holy Angels 4, Cloquet/Carlton 3
• Mahtomedi 4, Bemidji 1
• Orono 1, Rochester Lourdes 0
Semifinals
• Mahtomedi 3, Blake 0
• Orono 2, Holy Angels 1, OT
Tuesday • Third place
• Blake 2, Holy Angels 0
Thursday • Championship
• Mahtomedi 3, Orono 2