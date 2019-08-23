THURSDAY

SOCCER • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 5, Henry Sibley 2

• Blake 8, Fridley 1

• Bloomington Kennedy 2, Armstrong 1

• Breck 7, Trinity 0

• Burnsville 2, South St. Paul 0

• Centennial 1, Roseville 0

• Concordia Academy 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1

• DeLaSalle 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

• Duluth East 3, Mpls. South 2

• Eastview 2, Stillwater 0

• Edina 3, Mpls. Washburn 2

• Farmington 4, Owatonna 2

• Forest Lake 6, Blaine 1

• Hastings 2, Richfield 1

• Lakeville North 1, Rochester Mayo 0

• Mahtomedi 6, Duluth Denfeld 0

• Mankato East 5, Red Wing 0

• Mankato West 2, New Prague 0

• Maple Grove 4, Buffalo 0

• Mpls. Edison 3, Tartan 3, OT

• Minnetonka 3, Chaska 0

• Moorhead 4, St. Francis 3

• North St. Paul 7, White Bear Lake 0

• Northfield 2, Rosemount 0

• Orono 3, Cooper 0

• Park of CG 3, Bloomington Jefferson 2

• Proctor 2, Legacy Christian 0

• Rockford/HL-W-W 4, Heritage Christian 2

• St. Agnes 6, North Lakes 2

• St. Anthony 12, Mesabi East 0

• St. Cloud Tech 1, Osseo 0

• St. Louis Park 2, Hopkins 0

• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Rogers 2

• St. Paul Central 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

• St. Paul Como Park 3, St. Croix Prep 1

• St. Paul Humboldt 2, St. Paul Academy 1

• St. Thomas 5, St. Paul Highland Park 0

• Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Princeton 1

• Shakopee 6, Minnehaha Academy 0

• Southwest Christian 2, Delano 1

• Waconia 3, Mayer Lutheran 1

• Wayzata 2, Mounds View 0

• Willmar 5, Monticello 3

• Woodbury 3, Eagan 2

SOCCER • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 7, Tartan 0

• Becker 2, Delano 0

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Breck 3

• Buffalo 4, St. Francis 3

• Burnsville 2, Simley 1

• Cambridge-Isanti 2, Zimmerman 0

• Centennial 3, White Bear Lake 1

• Chaska 7, Mpls. South 0

• Concordia Academy 8, Legacy Christian 1

• Cooper 3, Heritage Christian 1

• Cretin-Derham Hall 9, Armstrong 0

• Eagan 4, Blake 1

• Edina 2, Mpls. Washburn 0

• Esko 3, North Branch 0

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Rocori 4

• Hastings 6, Rochester John Marshall 0

• Holy Family 2, DeLaSalle 1

• Hopkins 2, St. Louis Park 2, OT

• Irondale 1, North St. Paul 0

• Lakeville North 2, Chanhassen 0

• Mankato East 4, Red Wing 1

• Mankato West 1, Orono 0

• Maple Grove 3, St. Michael-Albertville 0

• Mpls. Southwest 1, St. Paul Central 0

• Minnehaha Academy 3, Maranatha/WL 0

• Monticello 5, Willmar 0

• Mounds View 2, Bloomington Jefferson 0

• North Lakes 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1

• PACT 5, Fridley 1

• Park of CG 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0

• Prior Lake 2, Hill-Murray 1

• Rogers 1, Moorhead 0

• Roseville 3, Spring Lake Park 1

• St. Anthony 2, Proctor 1

• St. Croix Lutheran 3, New Life Academy 0

• St. Croix Prep 5, St. Paul Washington 2

• Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Princeton 1

• South St. Paul 2, Stewartville 1

• Stillwater 4, Rosemount 0

• Watertown-Mayer 7, Mayer Lutheran 1

• Wayzata 1, Farmington 0

SWIMMING • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Prairie 96, Chanhassen 82

• Eden Prairie 105, Chaska 73

TENNIS • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 4, Coon Rapids 3

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North 4, Prior Lake 3

• Lakeville South 7, Rosemount 0

• Shakopee 7, Eagan 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family 7, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blake 6, Eden Prairie 1

• Bloomington Jefferson 4, Mpls. Washburn 3

• Chanhassen 4, Belle Plaine 3

• East Ridge 5, Henry Sibley 2

• St. Michael-Albertville 7, Providence 0

• Wayzata 4, St. Cloud Tech 3

GRAND RAPIDS QUADRANGULAR

• Blaine 6, St. Francis 1

• Grand Rapids 7, St. Francis 0

• Hibbing 6, St. Francis 1

MELROSE AREA TRIANGULAR

• Becker 7, Melrose Area 0

• New London-Spicer 7, Melrose Area 0

NORTHFIELD TRIANGULAR

• Northfield 5, Albert Lea 2

• Rochester Mayo 7, Albert Lea 0

• Rochester Mayo 7, Northfield 0

PARK OF COTTAGE GROVE TRIANGULAR

• St. Paul Highland Park 4, Park of CG 3

• St. Paul Highland Park 4, Tartan 3

SOUTH ST. PAUL QUADRANGULAR

• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, St. Paul Harding 3

• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, South St. Paul 3

• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Visitation 3

• St. Paul Harding 4, South St. Paul 3

• Visitation 4, St. Paul Harding 3

VOLLEYBALL

LAKE

• Minnetonka def. Buffalo, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Armstrong def. Cooper, 25-22, 25-15, 25-8

• Chaska def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-15, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16

• Coon Rapids def. White Bear Lake, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23

• Delano def. Big Lake, 25-20, 25-12, 20-25, 20-25, 15-13

• Eden Prairie def. Waconia, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19

• Grand Rapids def. Chisago Lakes, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16

• Lakeville North def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-19, 25-11

• Litchfield def. Paynesville Area, 25-14, 25-20, 25-18

• Monticello def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14

• New Prague def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20

• Northfield def. Farmington, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14

• Rogers def. Orono, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10, 25-22

• St. Croix Prep def. St. Anthony, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20

• Southwest Christian def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20