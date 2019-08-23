THURSDAY
SOCCER • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 5, Henry Sibley 2
• Blake 8, Fridley 1
• Bloomington Kennedy 2, Armstrong 1
• Breck 7, Trinity 0
• Burnsville 2, South St. Paul 0
• Centennial 1, Roseville 0
• Concordia Academy 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1
• DeLaSalle 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
• Duluth East 3, Mpls. South 2
• Eastview 2, Stillwater 0
• Edina 3, Mpls. Washburn 2
• Farmington 4, Owatonna 2
• Forest Lake 6, Blaine 1
• Hastings 2, Richfield 1
• Lakeville North 1, Rochester Mayo 0
• Mahtomedi 6, Duluth Denfeld 0
• Mankato East 5, Red Wing 0
• Mankato West 2, New Prague 0
• Maple Grove 4, Buffalo 0
• Mpls. Edison 3, Tartan 3, OT
• Minnetonka 3, Chaska 0
• Moorhead 4, St. Francis 3
• North St. Paul 7, White Bear Lake 0
• Northfield 2, Rosemount 0
• Orono 3, Cooper 0
• Park of CG 3, Bloomington Jefferson 2
• Proctor 2, Legacy Christian 0
• Rockford/HL-W-W 4, Heritage Christian 2
• St. Agnes 6, North Lakes 2
• St. Anthony 12, Mesabi East 0
• St. Cloud Tech 1, Osseo 0
• St. Louis Park 2, Hopkins 0
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Rogers 2
• St. Paul Central 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
• St. Paul Como Park 3, St. Croix Prep 1
• St. Paul Humboldt 2, St. Paul Academy 1
• St. Thomas 5, St. Paul Highland Park 0
• Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Princeton 1
• Shakopee 6, Minnehaha Academy 0
• Southwest Christian 2, Delano 1
• Waconia 3, Mayer Lutheran 1
• Wayzata 2, Mounds View 0
• Willmar 5, Monticello 3
• Woodbury 3, Eagan 2
SOCCER • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 7, Tartan 0
• Becker 2, Delano 0
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Breck 3
• Buffalo 4, St. Francis 3
• Burnsville 2, Simley 1
• Cambridge-Isanti 2, Zimmerman 0
• Centennial 3, White Bear Lake 1
• Chaska 7, Mpls. South 0
• Concordia Academy 8, Legacy Christian 1
• Cooper 3, Heritage Christian 1
• Cretin-Derham Hall 9, Armstrong 0
• Eagan 4, Blake 1
• Edina 2, Mpls. Washburn 0
• Esko 3, North Branch 0
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Rocori 4
• Hastings 6, Rochester John Marshall 0
• Holy Family 2, DeLaSalle 1
• Hopkins 2, St. Louis Park 2, OT
• Irondale 1, North St. Paul 0
• Lakeville North 2, Chanhassen 0
• Mankato East 4, Red Wing 1
• Mankato West 1, Orono 0
• Maple Grove 3, St. Michael-Albertville 0
• Mpls. Southwest 1, St. Paul Central 0
• Minnehaha Academy 3, Maranatha/WL 0
• Monticello 5, Willmar 0
• Mounds View 2, Bloomington Jefferson 0
• North Lakes 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1
• PACT 5, Fridley 1
• Park of CG 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0
• Prior Lake 2, Hill-Murray 1
• Rogers 1, Moorhead 0
• Roseville 3, Spring Lake Park 1
• St. Anthony 2, Proctor 1
• St. Croix Lutheran 3, New Life Academy 0
• St. Croix Prep 5, St. Paul Washington 2
• Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Princeton 1
• South St. Paul 2, Stewartville 1
• Stillwater 4, Rosemount 0
• Watertown-Mayer 7, Mayer Lutheran 1
• Wayzata 1, Farmington 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eden Prairie 96, Chanhassen 82
• Eden Prairie 105, Chaska 73
TENNIS • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 4, Coon Rapids 3
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 4, Prior Lake 3
• Lakeville South 7, Rosemount 0
• Shakopee 7, Eagan 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 7, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blake 6, Eden Prairie 1
• Bloomington Jefferson 4, Mpls. Washburn 3
• Chanhassen 4, Belle Plaine 3
• East Ridge 5, Henry Sibley 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 7, Providence 0
• Wayzata 4, St. Cloud Tech 3
GRAND RAPIDS QUADRANGULAR
• Blaine 6, St. Francis 1
• Grand Rapids 7, St. Francis 0
• Hibbing 6, St. Francis 1
MELROSE AREA TRIANGULAR
• Becker 7, Melrose Area 0
• New London-Spicer 7, Melrose Area 0
NORTHFIELD TRIANGULAR
• Northfield 5, Albert Lea 2
• Rochester Mayo 7, Albert Lea 0
• Rochester Mayo 7, Northfield 0
PARK OF COTTAGE GROVE TRIANGULAR
• St. Paul Highland Park 4, Park of CG 3
• St. Paul Highland Park 4, Tartan 3
SOUTH ST. PAUL QUADRANGULAR
• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, St. Paul Harding 3
• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, South St. Paul 3
• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Visitation 3
• St. Paul Harding 4, South St. Paul 3
• Visitation 4, St. Paul Harding 3
VOLLEYBALL
LAKE
• Minnetonka def. Buffalo, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Armstrong def. Cooper, 25-22, 25-15, 25-8
• Chaska def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-15, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16
• Coon Rapids def. White Bear Lake, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23
• Delano def. Big Lake, 25-20, 25-12, 20-25, 20-25, 15-13
• Eden Prairie def. Waconia, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19
• Grand Rapids def. Chisago Lakes, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16
• Lakeville North def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-19, 25-11
• Litchfield def. Paynesville Area, 25-14, 25-20, 25-18
• Monticello def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14
• New Prague def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20
• Northfield def. Farmington, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
• Rogers def. Orono, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10, 25-22
• St. Croix Prep def. St. Anthony, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20
• Southwest Christian def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20