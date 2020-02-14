Caleb Mayer made 40 saves to lead Lakeville North past visiting Eagan 3-1 on Thursday night in a boys’ hockey game at Ames Arena.

Mayer made 16 saves in the first period and 17 more in the third. The senior goaltender was just under seven minutes away from a shutout before the Wildcats got on the board.

The Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Caden Smith and AJ Anello. Smith got the scoring started 2:43 into the game. Anello extended the lead with 20 seconds left in the period. Tom Shandorf gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead 1:40 into the third period. Luke Jech had two assists for the Panthers.

Jonny Meiers scored for the Wildcats and Derek Manzella made 24 saves.

St. Thomas Academy 2, Minnetonka 1 (OT): Andrew Boemer scored 55 seconds into overtime to give the Cadets the victory over the host Skippers. Bjorn Kilen of the Cadets tied the score at 1-1 with 59 seconds left in the second period. Tyler Kueppers of the Skippers got the first goal 6:34 into the game. Tommy Aitken made 38 saves for the Cadets and Brandon Shantz had 18 for the Skippers.

Rosemount 1, Eastview 0: Connor Kenefick scored late in the second period to give the Class 2A, No. 5 Irish a victory over the visiting Lightning. Will Tollefson made 18 saves for the Irish and Bennett Weestrand had 31 for the Lightning.

Anoka 3, Osseo 2: The Tornadoes scored two goals in the third period to defeat the host Orioles. Frank Guimont and Jack Novack scored 8:02 apart to extend the Tornadoes lead to 3-1. Novack also scored late in the second period to tie the score at 1-1. Cade Wessman got the Orioles to within a goal with 2:43 left in the game. Joseph Moen made 25 saves for the Tornadoes and Cooper Olson had 22 for the Orioles.

Park of Cottage Grove 3, Roseville 1: The Wolfpack scored three goals in the third period to defeat the host Raiders. Ryan McCarthy scored the first and third goals, 14:02 apart, and Brandon Greeder scored the goal in between. Hunter Hefferman had the Raiders’ goal with 7:19 left in the second period. Conner Nelson made 43 saves for the Wolfpack and Chet Carlson had 27 for the Raiders.

Boys’ basketball

DeLaSalle 85, Fridley 75: Cade Haskins scored 24 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 3 Islanders past the visiting Tigers. Amir Whitlock had 19 points, Keijuan White 11 and Jalen Travis 10 for the Islanders. Yoal Ruei led the Tigers with 24 points, Isaac Burns had 20, Christian Crockett 13 and Micah Niewald 12.

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 68, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67: Brandon Huston scored 24 to lead the Lakers past the visiting Jaguars. Kaden Pieper and Jackson Peter led the Jaguars with 18 points each and Evan Jones had 13.

Girls’ basketball

Hastings 56, Henry Sibley 54: The Raiders overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Warriors. Mallory Brake led the Raiders with 24 points, Lilly Nuytten had 11 and Emily Biscoe 10. CeCe Bell led the Warriors with 18 points, Jaelyn Orth had 14 and Caroline Anderson 10.

East Ridge 71, Forest Lake 63: Emily Christenson scored 19 points to lead the Raptors past the visiting Rangers. Kate Burns had 14 points and Ella Stegeman 13 for the Raptors. Greta Krieger led the Rangers with 22 points, Maddie Krieger had 13 and Olivia Pekron 10.

