Jack Schneider scored a power-play goal with 32.5 seconds left in overtime to give the Wayzata a 2-1 victory over Hill-Murray in boys’ hockey on Thursday night at Aldrich Arena.

Schneider tried to send a pass across the top of the crease for Ben Etzel, but the puck hit Pioneers defenseman Matthew Fleischhacker and bounced into the open net.

The Pioneers dominated the early part of the overtime, but could not solve Trojans goaltender Garret Bonello.

The Trojans got a spark in overtime when Bonello stopped a sharp-angle shot on a 3-on-1 rush by the Pioneers. When the senior goaltender covered the puck, the Pioneers tried to dig the puck free into the net. Coincidental minor penalties on each team from the ensuing melee behind the net allowed the Trojans to regroup.

Moments later Pioneers defenseman Seamus Regan tripped up Schneider at the Pioneers’ blue line with just under two minutes left in the extra session.

Charlie Strobel got the Pioneers on the board first with a breakaway with 2:10 left in the second period. Strobel faked a shot and slid a backhand shot between the legs of Bonello.

The Trojans responded 2:50 into the third period. Jack Seamans fired a loose puck into an open net from the top of the crease.

Bloomington Kennedy 5, Chanhassen 4 (OT): Craig Herman scored his second goal of the game 2:14 into overtime to give the Eagles the victory over the host Storm. Herman got the scoring started 8:20 into the game and assisted on two other Eagles goals. Herman and Tyler Jost gave the Eagles a pair of one-goal leads in the first two periods. Ryan Nicholson scored two goals to the tie the score each time for the Storm. Evan Hegenes gave the Storm its first lead of the game 7:18 into the third period. Joseph Workman scored two goals 3:49 apart to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead late in the third period. Tyler Hanson tied the score with 1:13 left in regulation for the Storm.

Rosemount 4, Burnsville 2: The Class 2A, No. 3 Irish scored three goals in the third period to rally past the visiting Blaze. Korey Bell got the Blaze on the board first 9:13 into the game. Zach Bade tied the score 1-1 with 19 seconds left in the first period. Grant Ahcan put the Blaze back in front with 53 seconds left in the second period. Riley Bawek tied the score 2-2 for the Irish 6:07 into the third period. Mason Wheeler put the Irish in front for good with 8:49 left in the game. Luke Levandowski extended the Irish lead with 16 seconds left in the game. Will Tollefson stopped 23 shots for the Irish and Evan Wittchow had 33 saves for the Blaze.

Lakeville South 3, Eagan 2 (OT): Cam Boche scored 5:48 into overtime to give the Class 2A, No. 9 Cougars the victory over the visiting Wildcats. The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Ryan Williams and Griffin Ludtke. Max Meekin got the Wildcats on the board with 2:04 left in the first period. Aidan Byrne tied the score at 2-all 7:30 into the second period. Cody Ticen made 26 saves for the Cougars and Derek Manzella had 37 for the Wildcats.

South St. Paul 4, Tartan 1: Cole Sitar made 42 saves to lead the Packers past the visiting Titans. Jayce Schauer and Cam Kluender scored 4:36 apart early in the first period to give the Packers a 2-0 lead. Matt Wincentsen and Tyler Wilebski-Henrickson extended the lead to 4-0 in the second period. Dylan Kissner scored late in the second period to get the Titans on the board.

Girls’ hockey

Maple Grove 2, Holy Family 1: The Class 2A, No. 5 Crimson scored two goals in the second period to defeat the host Class 2A, No. 8 Fire. Sam Nordstrom scored 1:37 into the second period to tie the score 1-1 for the Crimson. Sam Stelljes scored with 1:09 left in the period for the game-winning goal. Sydney Paulsen got the Fire on the board 5:01 into the game. Brooke Cassibo made 20 saves for the Crimson and Sedona Blair had 31 for the Fire.

Boys’ basketball

Lakeville South 63, Eastview 62 (OT): Joe Bachinski scored 16 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 10 Cougars past the host No. 4 Lightning. Avery Mast had 15 points and Sam Fliehe and Reid Patterson 10 each for the Cougars. Steven Crowl led the Lightning with 31 points.

Champlin Park 78, Wayzata 76 (OT): Joshua Strong scored 24 points to lead the Rebels past the host Trojans. Francis Nwaokorie scored 23 points for the Rebels. Carter Bjerke led the Trojans with 15 points, Drew Berkland had 13 and Kody Williams 11.

East Ridge 58, Woodbury 53: The Class 4A, No. 8 Raptors jumped out to an eight-point halftime lead and held off a second-half rally by the visiting Royals. Ben Carlson led the Raptors with 25 points, Kendall Blue had 12 and Brody Kriesel 11. Parker McMorrow led the Lions with 17 points and Bradley Cimperman had 10.

Girls’ basketball

Prior Lake 67, Holy Angels 63: The host Lakers jumped out to a nine-point halftime lead and held off a second-half rally by the Class 3A, No. 2 Stars. Kate Trachsel led the Lakers with 20 points and Chanel Kallevig and Haidyn Pitsch had 14 each. Francesca Vascellaro and Grace Massaquoi led the Stars with 14 points each and Rachel Kawiecki had 13.

St. Croix Lutheran 74, DeLaSalle 65: Juel Skrien scored 32 points to lead the visiting Crusaders past the Class 3A, No. 1 Islanders. Laura Hauge had 14 points and Luci Hauge had 12 for the Crusaders. Kennedy Klick and Nurjei Weems led the Islanders with 12 points each and Savannah White had 11.

Concordia Academy 80, St. Agnes 31: Ivane Tensaie scored 40 points to lead the Beacons past the visiting Aggies. Brigid Boyle led the Aggies with 27 points.

staff reports