Steven Crowl, a 6-10 senior center, scored 34 points to lead Class 4A, No. 8 Eastview past visiting Chaska 86-72 on Thursday night in boys' basketball.

A 15-3 run helped the Lightning take a 43-31 lead at halftime.

The Lightning got the lead up to 15 in the second half, but the Hawks battled back to get the deficit down to single digits with six minutes left.

Ryan Thissen had 27 points for the Lightning. Mahad Faisal led the Hawks with 15 points and Spencer Goetz had 14.

Prior Lake 89, Minnetonka 68: The Class 4A, No. 4 Lakers pulled away from the visiting Skippers in the second half. Dawson Garcia led the Lakers with 39 points, Tyree Ihenacho had 16 and Kyle McCullough 12. Cam Steele led the Skippers with 18 points, Jalen Cain and Riley O'Connor had 12 each and Brock Banken had 11.

Roseville 76, St. Michael-Albertville 69: Keyshawn Payne scored 23 points to lead the Raiders past the visiting Knights. Treygan Adams had 16 points, Spencer Nath 12 and Teris Watson 11. Evan Wieker led the Knights with 32 points and Jack Carroll had 15.

Orono 55, Minneapolis Henry 54: The Spartans built a 20-point halftime lead, but had to hold off the host Patriots for the victory. Connor Chappell led the Spartans with 16 points and Andrew Mandel had 13. Glentrell Carter and Mark Campbell led the Patriots with 12 points each.

Girls' basketball

Blaine 51, Totino-Grace 41: Kayla Bohr made eight free throws in the final minutes to seal the victory for the Bengals. Bohr finished with 17 points, including 14 in the final 10 minutes. Anna Garfield scored a game-high 19 points, including 14 in the first half for the Bengals. Leah Dengerud led the Eagles with 15 points and Carla Meyer had 10.

Spring Lake Park 56, Anoka 50: Madi Ngene had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the Panthers past the visiting Tornadoes. Julia Levahn added 10 points for the Panthers. Olivia Anderson led the Tornadoes with 19 points and Emily Josephson had 12.

Cambridge-Isanti 48, Brainerd 41: Jackie Olander scored 19 points to lead the Bluejackets past the visiting Warriors. Jana Swanson added 16 points for the Bluejackets. Erika Lane led the Warriors with 14 points.

Boys' hockey

South St. Paul 2, Minneapolis 1 (OT): Cam Kluender scored 50 seconds into overtime to give the Packers the victory over visiting Minneapolis. Jayce Schaurer got the Packers on the board first 53 seconds into the third period. Frank Lindgren tied the score 1-1 for Minneapolis with 20 seconds left in regulation. Cole Sitar made 36 saves for the Packers and Alex Lamont 28 for Minneapolis.

Burnsville 4, Eagan 2: The Blaze scored three goals in the final 4:26 to rally past the host Wildcats. Tim Urlaub started the rally by tying the score 2-2 at the 12:34 mark. Grant Ahcan put the Blaze ahead for good with 1:46 left and Dylan Reed scored an empty-net goal 1:13 later. Ahcan got the Blaze on the board first 10:19 into the game. Tony Asta scored 2:45 later for the Wildcats. Aidan White gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Evan Wittchow made 21 saves for the Blaze and Derek Manzella had 24 for the Wildcats.

Prior Lake 3, Minnetonka 1: Preston Lindholm scored two goals in the third period to give the Lakers the victory over the host Skippers. Braedon Lacomy got the Skippers on the board 7:34 into the second period. Alex Bump tied the score 1-1 only 45 seconds later. Trevor Boschee made 22 saves for the Lakers and Brandon Shantz had 19 for the Skippers.

Monticello 3, Chisago Lakes 1: Huntley Hinz broke a 1-1 tie with 5:01 left to give the Moose the victory over the visiting Wildcats. Jeffrey Henrikson sealed the victory with an empty-netter with seven seconds left. David Kimlinger got the Wildcats on the board first with 1:53 left in the second period. Brian Cornelius tied the score at 1-1 52 seconds later.

Mahtomedi 3, St. Paul Academy 1: The Zephyrs scored two goals in the second period to pull away from the host Spartans. Dylan Duckson and Nikolai Dulak scored 3:50 apart in the middle frame. Adam Johnson got the Zephyrs on the board first 7:37 into the game. William Schavee tied the score 1-1 for the Spartans with 1:55 left in the first period. Ben Dardis made 21 saves for the Zephyrs and Thomas Kuriscak had 30 for the Spartans.

Girls' hockey

St. Paul United 3, North/Tartan 2: Lucie Bond completed her hat trick with 1:00 left in the game to give St. Paul United the victory over host North/Tartan. Bond also gave St. Paul United a pair of one-goal leads in regulation. Alyssa Ettlinger and Riley Novak tied the score at 1-1 and 2-2, respectively, in the third period for North/Tartan. Allison Audette made 26 saves for St. Paul United and Alex Barber had 15 for North/Tartan.

Edina 3, Hill-Murray 1: Hannah Chorske scored two goals to lead the Class 2A, No. 2 Hornets past the visiting No. 9 Pioneers. Emma Conner scored the game-winning goal for the Hornets with 6:04 left in the game. Ava Stinnett scored 6:11 into the third period for the Pioneers. Uma Corniea made 28 saves for the Hornets and Rachel Kennedy had 18 for the Pioneers.

Armstrong/Cooper 2, Minneapolis 1: Lindsay Batz made 34 saves to give the Wings the victory over visiting Minneapolis. Cara Cook put the Wings ahead for good with 5:23 left in the second period. Isabelle Kriesel got the Wings on the board with 5:55 left in the first period. Julia Stevens tied the score 1-1 at 3:54 of the second period for Minneapolis.

staff reports