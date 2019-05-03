Leadoff batter Ben Malloy had three doubles to spark Eastview against Eagan in baseball. The Lighting, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, won 12-9 on Thursday afternoon. The junior had one RBI and got the win on the mound.

Teammate Caden Espinda Banick went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Lincoln Berry went 2-for-4 for the Wildcats and drove in four runs.

The Lightning are now 10-2 and will play at Burnsville on Monday.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Holy Angels 1: Evan Brown led the Red Knights going 3-for-3 with two RBI. Matt Murnane, Logan McCloskey and Nicholas Renk also drove in runs. Dylan Drees had seven strikeouts. Jack Jones scored Mason Wolf on a sacrifice for the Stars.

Armstrong 5, Coon Rapids 3: Nathan Perttula boosted the Falcons offense with a three-RBI double in the bottom of the third inning. Teammate Bjorn Jensen went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Kirby Pieri had an RBI double for the Cardinals.

New Life Academy 12, PACT 2: Peter Bouillon went 4-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Eagles. Noah Rodriguez also went 4-for-4 and Cooper Amon went 2-for-3. Joey Bucsko had 11 strikeouts in five innings.

Softball

Anoka 3, Irondale 0: The Tornadoes only had two hits, but both knocked in runs. Madison Spah hit a triple in the fourth inning and Maddie Harris followed up with a double. Peyton Zak struck out 11 for Anoka and allowed three hits.

St. Michael-Albertville 3, Big Lake 0: Paige Holm pitched a shutout to lead the Knights. Abby Kemmetmueller and Hannah Greeno each had an RBI. Elle Potts went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple. Izzy Berning went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Hailey Atwood had two hits for Big Lake.

Park of Cottage Grove 8, Roseville 5: A four-run sixth inning made the difference for the Wolfpack. Madi Meduna led Park batters going 2-for-4 with four RBI. Paige Heitkamp had two RBI. Bryanna Olson went 3-for-3 and struck out seven. Ashley Jacobson and Gabrielle Kopp each had two RBI for the Raiders.

Champlin Park 16, Totino-Grace 6: Holly Blaska had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI to lead the Rebels past the Eagles. Her sister Alyssa went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Abby Gilk went 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot and scored three times. Bree Glynn and Sarah Wlazlo had two RBI for Totino-Grace.

Northfield 5, Austin 0: Brynn Hostettler pitched a three-hit shutout for the Raiders. The sophomore struck out 15.

