Cole Nicholson made a runner just inside the free throw line with just under five seconds left to give Chaska, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A boys’ basketball, a 53-51 overtime victory over visiting Minnetonka on Thursday night.

The Skippers had an opportunity to win and tie the game in the final seconds, but a three-point shot by Cameron Steele bounced off the rim and Marvin Lee’s putback attempt rimmed out.

The Hawks fell behind by as many as 15 points in the first half, but closed the gap and trailed by three at halftime. The Hawks fought all the back and took a two-point lead into the final seconds of regulation.

Lyric Radford of the Skippers drove in for a layup and got fouled with 9.2 seconds left to tie the score at 43-43. His free-throw attempt missed and the game went to overtime.

Nicholson finished with a game-high 29 points. Conner Krenos had 13 points for the Hawks.

Gavin Patton and Radford finished with 13 points for Minnetonka and Steele had 10.

Cretin-Derham Hall 86, Eden Prairie 78: Curtis Jones scored 27 points to lead the host Raiders past the Class 4A, No. 8 Eagles. Tre Holloman had 24 points and Will Burke had 13 for Cretin-Derham Hall. Drake Dobbs led the Eagles with 26 points and Ariel Bland and Connor Christensen had 17 each.

St. Paul Johnson 67, St. Paul Highland Park 66: Jeremiah Knox’s 16 points led the Governors past the visiting Scots. Larry Harris had 13 for Johnson. Mustafa Aden led the Scots with 15 points, Benny Hughes had 12 and Carter Owens 10.

Cooper 67, Bloomington Jefferson 60: Cam Vaughn scored 27 points to lead the Hawks past the visiting Jaguars. Jalen Justice had 15 points for Cooper. Manny Montgomery led the Jaguars with 18 points, Spencer Kendall had 16 and Jacob Bechtold 13.

Boys’ hockey

Mahtomedi 4, Breck 2: The Class 1A, No. 3 Zephyrs scored two goals in the first period to cruise past the host Mustangs. Nikolai Dulak and Cole McCarver scored 1:20 apart midway through the opening period. Cole Klingbeil extended the Zephyrs lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period. Beau Courneya got the Mustangs’ first goal five seconds later. Adam Johnson reclaimed the three-goal lead for the Zephyrs with 6:09 left in the game. Matthew Conroy scored for the Mustangs with 3:54 left. Ben Dardis made 28 saves, including 14 in the third period, for the Zephyrs and Sean Reiling had 26 for the Mustangs.

St. Paul Johnson 2, Minnehaha Academy 1: Blayde Pogreba and Caleb Cunningham scored 49 seconds apart in the third period as the Governors took a one-goal lead with 3:56 left in the game. Connor Nelson scored for the Redhawks with 1:53 left in the first period. Brandon Lucas made 41 saves for the Redhawks.

Holy Angels 4, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2: Owen Neuharth had two goals and two assists to lead the Stars past visiting Southwest Christian/Richfield. Carter Hermanson and Noah Griswold also scored for Holy Angels. Jake Holmstrom and Nic Gustafson scored a goal each and Lukas Haugen made 42 saves for Southwest Christian/Richfield.

Girls’ hockey

Class 2A, Section 1: Claire Enright completed a hat trick 29 seconds into double overtime to give top-seeded Farmington a 5-4 victory over second-seeded Lakeville North in the section final at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Jenna Gerold and Enright scored 2:24 apart early in the game to give the Tigers a 2-0. Peyton Cullaton got the Panthers on the board late in the first. Enright scored her second goal with 20 seconds left in the first to reclaim a two-goal lead for the Tigers. Brenna Fuhrman extended the Tigers lead to 4-1 early in the second period. Olivia Mattis got the Panthers back in the game with 7:17 left in the second half with a power-play goal. Meredith Jensen got the Panthers to within a goal 3:59 into the third period and Olivia Reid tied the score at 4-4 5:52 later. Kallie Schneider made 23 saves, including seven in the first overtime, for the Panthers.

Class 1A, Section 1: Abby Wick scored three goals and added an assist to lead top-seeded Rochester Lourdes past second-seeded Faribault 7-1 in the other section final at the Four Season Centre. The Eagles broke the game open with four goals in the second period to reach the state tournament for the third time. Allison Smith scored two goals, Emma Schmitz had three assists and Delaney Fleming and Clara Billings had one goal each for the Eagles. Kayli Burkhartzmeyer scored a goal and Mikayla Bohner had 21 saves for the Falcons.

Class 1A, Section 2: Brooke Pioske had a goal and an assist to help top-seeded Mound Westonka defeat third-seeded Hutchinson 2-1 at Gustavus in the section final. Sydney Hules got the White Hawks on the board 43 seconds into the third period. Maddy Seifert tied the score at 1-1 for the Tigers. Brooke Pioske scored the game-winning goal with 10:39 left for the White Hawks. Taylor Smith finished with 27 saves for the White Hawks and Hannah Ladwig had 42 for the Tigers.

Class 1A, Section 6: Top-seeded Fergus Falls beat second-seeded Alexandria in a section final for the first time in six tries since 2009 with a 3-1 victory at Willmar. Ellie Andersen scored two goals for the Otters. Marilyn Karsnia tied the score at 1 for the Otters. McKenna Ellingson scored for the Cardinals

Class 1A, Section 8: Warroad advanced to the state tournament for the fourth straight season with a 4-1 victory over Thief River Falls in the section final at Crookston.

Girls’ basketball

Eastview 50, Farmington 48: The Class 4A, No. 9 Lightning overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting No. 5 Tigers. Brynn Schwanz led Eastview with 16 points and Emma Carpenter and Macy Guebert had 12 each. Kaitlin Winston led Farmington with 12 points, Sophie Hart had 11 and Molly Mogensen 10.

staff reports