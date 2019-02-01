Tartan finished on a 16-5 run to upset Class 3A, No. 6 Mahtomedi 63-52 at Tartan High School.

The Zephyrs went on a 6-2 run to tie the game at 47-47 with just under 5:30 to play. The Titans then pulled away scoring the next eight points.

Antwan Kimmons of Tartan led all scorers with 27 points, including 18 in the second half. Joseph Kearney had 12 points and Dorian Singer 10 for the Titans.

J'Vonne Hadley led the Zephyrs with 15 points, including 10 in the second half. Devin Melzer had 14 points for the Zephyrs.

The Titans move into a tie atop the Metro East Conference with the Zephyrs.

Waconia 71, Orono 65: The Class 3A, No 9 Wildcats built a 19-point halftime lead and held off a second-half rally by the host Spartans. PJ Hayes led the Wildcats with 26 points, Sam Nelson had 14, Eric Groeneveld 11 and Ryan Biehn 10. Simon Rice led the Spartans with 24 points.

Bloomington Jefferson 63, Benilde-St. Margaret's 54: Manny Montgomery scored 22 points to lead the Jaguars past the host Red Knights. Isaiah Watts had 13 points and Hayden Holland had 11 for the Jaguars. Dylan Drees and Nick Peterson led Benilde-St. Margaret's with 19 points each.

Armstrong 60, Totino-Grace 51: Adam Biewen scored 24 points and Cole Priem 18 to lead the Falcons past the visiting Eagles. Eric Krieger led the Eagles with 20 points.

St. Michael-Albertville 55, Princeton 53 (OT): Evan Wieker scored 18 points to lead the Knights past the host Class 3A, No. 3 Tigers. James Flicek led the Tigers with 13 points.

Girls' basketball

Shakopee 29, Edina 28: Jaley Coplin made a basket with eight seconds left to give the Sabers the victory over the visiting Hornets. Coplin finished the game with seven points. Natalie Holte led the Sabers with eight points. Lauren Oyalo led the Hornets with 11 points.

Legacy Christian 53, New Life Academy 51: The Lions overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Eagles. Hannah Compton led the Lions with 17 points and Mya Bredemus had 12. Emmy Erickson and Mckayla Montgomery had 16 points each to lead the Eagles.

Boys' hockey

Mahtomedi 3, Orono 1: The Class 1A, No. 6 Zephyrs scored two goals in the second period to defeat the host No. 8 Spartans. Kory Pilarski got the Zephyrs on the board 34 seconds into the second period. Adam Johnson gave the Zephyrs a 2-0 lead with 6:25 left in the second. Freddy Brophy cut the Spartans in half 4:45 into the third. Joe Paradise sealed the victory for the Zephyrs with an empty-net goal with 1:37 left in the game. John Poirer made 28 saves for the Zephyrs and Finn Grandy had 24 for the Spartans.

Eden Prairie 7, Lakeville South 4: Jack Jensen scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Class 2A, No. 8 Eagles past the visiting Cougars. Drew Holt had a goal and two assists, Sam Wilhite had three assists, Carter Batchelder had one goal and one assist, Luke Mittelstadt had two assists and Spencer Rudrud and Kai Stansberry had one goal each for the Eagles. Cade Ahrenholz had one goal and one assist and Zack Oelrich, Adam Harvey and Jacob Steinhagen had one goal each for the Cougars.

Minnetonka 3, Prior Lake 1: The Class 2A, No. 2 Skippers jumped out to an early lead over the host Lakers. Griffin Streeter and Mack Motzko scored in the first period to give the Skippers a 2-0 lead after one. Jack Bayless extended the lead to 3-0 early in the second. Charlie Kashmark got the Lakers on the board 8:05 into the third period. Charlie Glockner made 21 saves for the Skippers and Cade Kujawski made 24 for the Lakers.

White Bear Lake 6, Roseville 1: Sam Newpower scored three goals to lead the Class 2A, No. 7 Bears past the host Raiders. Blake Meister had one goal and three assists, Zach Kuyava and Jake Klein had one goal each and Lleyton Roed, Billy Rose and Cooper Anderson had two assists each for the Bears. Kyle Roy made 51 saves and Louie Johnson scored a goal for the Raiders.

Girls' hockey

Centennial 3, Wayzata 2: The Cougars scored two goals in the third period to upset the visiting Class 2A, No. 6 Trojans. Maija Almich scored the game-winning goal with 3:52 left. Sydni Griefenhagen started the rally for the Cougars with a goal 6:02 into the third. Allison Pitlick got the Cougars on the board first 3:30 into the game. Gretchen Branton tied the score for the Trojans 1:22 later. Sloane Matthews put the Trojans ahead in the second period. Mackenna Stoterau made 39 saves for the Cougars and Stephanie Garvis had 27 for the Trojans.

White Bear Lake 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0: Stephanie Wolkerstorfer scored with 4:28 left in the game to give the Bears the victory over the visiting Raiders. Calla Frank made 46 saves for the shutout for the Bears and Kaelie Smith made 21 saves for the Raiders.

Edina 4, Eden Prairie 3 (OT): CC Bowlby scored her second goal of the game 3:06 into overtime to give the Class 2A, No. 2 Hornets the victory over the visiting No. 5 Eagles. The Hornets scored three straight goals in the third period to take a 3-2 lead before Grace Kuipers sent the game to overtime for the Eagles with 3:30 left. Vivian Jungels scored two goals and Bowlby had her first of the game for the Hornets during the third. Carrie Byrnes scored in the first period and Rachel Decesare scored in the second for the Eagles. Molly Goergen made 34 saves for the Eagles and Elli Strittmater had 23 for the Hornets.

Mahtomedi 5, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 4: The Zephyrs scored two goals in the third period to defeat host Hopkins/St. Louis Park. Karen Miller scored eight seconds into the third period to tie the score at 4-4. Gabby Franco scored the game-winning goal for the Zephyrs 6:47 later. Erin Brousseau recorded a natural hat trick in the second period to give Hopkins/St. Louis Park a one-goal lead heading into the third. Mary Gleason scored 19 seconds into the game to get Hopkins/St. Louis Park on the board first. Abby Hansen and Megan Johnson responded for the Zephyrs before the end of the period. Emme Nelson scored 32 seconds into the second period to give the Zephyrs a 3-1 lead. Leah Bosch made 31 saves for Hopkins/St. Louis Park.

Rosemount 3, Lakeville South 2: The Irish scored two goals in the third period to defeat the visiting Cougars. Kiersten Browning and Joey Edgar scored 3:28 apart early in the third period to turn a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead for the Irish. Emma Ginter started the rally for the Irish with 4:58 left in the second period. Taylor Otremba scored with 1:16 left in the first period to get the Cougars on the board first. Taylor Stefan extended the lead to 2-0 just 40 seconds into the second period for the Cougars.