TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney didn't hold back when asked about the Astros cheating scandal, uttering several expletives to express his disgust.
WATCH THIS: The Rangers and Wild enter Thursday (7 p.m., FSN) with 60 points each, but the Wild's playoff path in the West is much clearer than New York's in the East.
Wolves
Timberwolves' Towns out with wrist injury
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will miss Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a left wrist injury, the team announced.
Wolves
Hartman: Wolves owner Taylor still believes in Saunders' ability
Glen Taylor has been patient with 33-year-old coach Ryan Saunders, and recent deals have upgraded the Timberwolves' roster.
Twins
Reusse: Sign stealing is an old craft; you just need a good set of binoculars
Phil Roof was 20-year-old neophyte walking through Milwaukee Braves' bullpen when he almost tripped over a prone teammate. What was Charlie Lau doing? You guessed it.
Gophers
2 Ohio State football players dismissed amid rape charges
Two Ohio State University football players were kicked off the team Wednesday after being charged with rape and kidnapping.
Sports
Stalock's play in net fuels Wild's surge
As the Wild regrouped from a difficult 6-1 loss to the Bruins earlier this month, coach Bruce Boudreau made clear his hopes for the team's…