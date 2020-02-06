TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Eno Sarris of The Athletic ranks new Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda as MLB's 54th-best starter. Jose Berrios (23) and Jake Odorizzi (47) slot ahead of him in the Twins' pecking order.
WATCH THIS: Another game, another opportunity for vital points for the Wild — this time against Vancouver (7 p.m., FSN).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Innings equal dollars: Maeda contract tied to workload
Wherever he winds up for 2020, thanks to his contract Kenta Maeda will want to pitch — and pitch a lot.
Sports
A retired jersey number, just like Brett Favre, can apparently 'unretire'
We've become conditioned to treat with at least mild skepticism any “retirement” announcement from a certain subset of athletes. But having a jersey “unretired”?
Wolves
'We just didn't play.' Losing streak reaches 13 for shorthanded Wolves
Down five players while a mega trade is finalized and by as many as 21 points to the lowly Atlanta Hawks, the Wolves clawed back at Target Center but sunk to a 13th consecutive loss.
Gophers
Purdue routs No. 17 Iowa 104-68 in offensive outburst
Purdue got off to a fast start against a ranked opponent and never slowed down.
Gophers
N. Dakota St. stays atop Summit beating Omaha 86-78
Vinnie Shahid scored 24 points as North Dakota State topped Nebraska Omaha 86-78 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight win.