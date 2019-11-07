TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Vikings vs. Cowboys is a meeting of two of the 10 longest-tenured head coaches in NFL: Jason Garrett (sixth) and Mike Zimmer (tied for ninth).
WATCH THIS: Will coming back from a two-goal deficit vs. Anaheim start a resurgence for the Wild? You'll have to stay up late (vs. San Jose, 9:30, FSN) to see.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Hamstrings leave Vikings hamstrung at receiver; Doctson 'ready to go'
At Vikings practice Wednesday, Adam Thielen rested his hamstring while fellow receiver Josh Doctson continued testing his in hopes of being activated in time to play when the team travels to Dallas on Sunday night.
Gophers
Hartman: U's senior defensive players will play vital role vs. Penn State
The veteran Gophers' defense has weathered tough times with Minnesota, and now is contributing to the team's 8-0 start.
Gophers
Five top high school recruits who opted to play for their home-state college program
Not every blue blood caliber basketball player leaves home.
Wolves
Warren scores 21 to lead Pacers over Wizards 121-106
T.J. Warren scored 21 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 121-106 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
Vikings
Sendejo returning to Vikings after being waived by Eagles
Veteran safety Andrew Sendejo played eight seasons in Minnesota before leaving as a free agent.