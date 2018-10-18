TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: The Wild has two wins, two regulation losses and two overtime/shootout losses in six games, which about sums up the state of the team.
WATCH THIS: Case Keenum was booed by Broncos fans in a loss last week. At least he shouldn't have to worry about that at Arizona on Thursday (7:20 p.m., Ch. 9/NFLN).
Wolves
Bogdanovic scores 19 points, Pacers rout Grizzlies 111-83
Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan kept asking his team to focus on defense and rebounding during the offseason.
Wolves
Davis, Mirotic lead Pelicans past Rockets 131-112
Anthony Davis had 32 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists while Nikola Mirotic scored 30 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 131-112 win over the Houston Rockets in their season opener on Wednesday night.
Twins
After Counsell uses Miley as decoy, Brewers 'pen cracks late
Wade Miley threw just five pitches in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series before Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell emerged from the Dodger Stadium dugout and abruptly removed his starter.
MN United
Rodriguez, Sounders beat Orlando City, clinch playoff berth
Victor Rodriguez had a goal and an assist to help the Seattle Sounders beat Orlando City 2-1 on Wednesday night and clinch their 10th consecutive playoff berth.
Twins
Fan interference wipes out possible homer for Altuve in ALCS
Jose Altuve was denied a potential two-run homer for the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series when umpires ruled at least one fan interfered with Mookie Betts' attempt at a leaping catch above the right-field wall Wednesday night.
