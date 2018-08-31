THURSDAY
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
ST. OLAF SHOWCASE
At Northfield
• Red Wing 88, Mounds View 138, Buffalo 192, White Bear Lake 202, Hopkins 227, Winona 227, Mountain View (Idaho) 233, Perham 243, Eastview 245, Maple Grove 245, East Ridge 278, St. Michael-Albertville 327, Forest Lake 334, Staples-Motley 384, Mpls. Washburn 420, Wayzata 499, Minnehaha Academy 505, Bloomington Jefferson 514, Waconia 528, Lakeville South 546, Irondale 599, Mankato West 622, New Prague 625, Chaska 635, Park of Cottage Grove 684, Centennial 715, Waseca 716, Math & Science 747, Albert Lea 817, Burnsville 830, Pequot Lakes 871, Hudson (Wis.) 938, Henry Sibley 1034, Spring Lake Park 1035, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1168, Park Center 1169, Dover-Eyota 1172, St. Paul Washington 1189. Medalist (5k): Caleb Haugland, Mpls. Washburn, 15:53.8.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
ST. OLAF SHOWCASE
At Northfield
• Wayzata 45, St. Michael Albertville 72, Mountain View (Idaho) 134, Forest Lake 147, Mpls. Washburn 227, Lakeville South 305, Roseville 315, Hudson (Wis.) 322, Red Wing 329, Maple Grove 332, Waseca 340, Perham 388, New Prague 390, East Ridge 397, Waconia 399, Bloomington Jefferson 417, Winon 440, Hopkins 466, Staples-Motley 493, Minnehaha Academy 572, Eastview 606, Pequot Lakes 623, Math & Science 647, Henry Sibley 680, Rochester John Marshall 684, Centennial 714, Irondale 725, Spring Lake Park 739, Park of Cottage Grove 759, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 761, Park Center 792, Chaska 888. Medalist (5k): Emily Covert, Mpls. Washburn, 17:07.9.
SOCCER • BOYS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 1, Elk River 0
• Maple Grove 2, Champlin Park 1
• Park Center 5, Coon Rapids 2
• Spring Lake Park 2, Irondale 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Delano 2, Mayer Lutheran 0
• DeLaSalle 3, Providence Academy 0
• Duluth East 5, Forest Lake 2
• Eagan 3, Eden Prairie 0
• Farmington 3, New Prague 0
• Jordan 2, Hutchinson 0
• Holy Angels 1, St. Thomas Academy 0
• Mahtomedi 3, St. Paul Como Park 1
• Minnetonka 5, Chanhassen 0
• Minneapolis Washburn 2, East Ridge 2
• Moorhead 1, Rogers 0
• Mpls. South 2, Bloom. Kennedy 1
• Nova Classical 0, Maranatha/WL 0, tie
• St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Becker 0
• St. Paul Washington 1, St. Croix Prep 0
• Trinity 2, St. Croix Lutheran 1
MINNESOTA
• Worthington 2, Waseca 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 0, Armstrong 0, tie
• Spring Lake Park 2, Irondale 1
TWIN CITIES ATHLETIC
• Twin Cities Academy at Int. School
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Becker 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 1, Blake 0
• Breck 1, Cooper 0
• Chaska 1, Shakopee 0
• Cloquet 1, Chisago Lakes 0
• Eagan 4, Eden Prairie 1
• Edina 6, Bloomington Jefferson 0
• Holy Family 3, St. Peter 2
• Hopkins 2, Buffalo 1
• Jordan 1, Watertown-Mayer 0, OT
• Lakeville North 3, New Prague 0
• Mounds Park Academy 4, PACT 0
• New Life Academy 5, Nova Classical 0
• Park of C.G. 2, South St. Paul 1
• Rogers 3, Moorhead 1
• St. Anthony 4, Tartan 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 1, Simley 1 (OT)
• St. Paul Wash. 4, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
• Stillwater 1, Rosemount 0
• Visitation 3, Trinity 0
• Waconia 1, DeLaSalle 0
• White Bear Lake 3, Lakeville South 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
METRO EAST
• Hastings 162, Simley 108, Mahtomedi 104, Henry Sibley 82, Hill-Murray 66, South St. Paul 58, Tartan 56, North St. Paul 26
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 94, Spring Lake Park 92
• Maple Grove 114, Centennial 72
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 92, Burnsville 84
• Eastview 99, Apple Valley 88
• Prior Lake 99, Lakeville North 79
TENNIS • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Breck 7, Providence Academy 0
• St. Paul Acad. 4, Mounds Park Acad. 3
MINNESOTA RIVER
• LeSueur-Henderson 7, Tri-City United 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial 6, Coon Rapids 1
• Elk River 7, Andover 0
• Irondale 7, Park Center 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eastview 6, Shakopee 1
• Lakeville North 5, Eagan 2
• Lakeville South 6, Apple Valley 1
ST. PAUL
• Harding 5, Highland Park 2
• Humboldt 4, Washington 3
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Forest Lake 2
• Stillwater 6, East Ridge 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka 4, New Prague 3
• Orono 7, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloom. Jefferson 7, Mpls. Washburn 0
• Cambridge-Isanti 7, Mora 0
• DeLaSalle 7, Cooper 0
• Elk River 6, Forest Lake 1
• Elk River 4, Princeton 3
• Pine City 6, North Branch 1
VOLLEYBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley def Henry Sibley 25-20, 12-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13
• Champlin Park def. Moorhead, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15
• Eagan def. Chanhassen, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15
• Farmington def. Rochester Century, 25-23, 26-24, 25-22
• Hastings def. St. Paul Highland Park, 23-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20
• Heritage Christian def. Breck, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20
• Lakeville North def. East Ridge, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 15-8
• Minnetonka def. Shakopee, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21
• Mound Westonka def. St. Anthony, 25-20, 25-9, 25-9
• Mpls. Henry def. St. Paul Wash. 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22
• Roseville def. Tartan, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21
• Simley def. Legacy Christian, 25-10, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18
• St. Francis def. Irondale, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
• Totino-Grace def. Rockford, 25-20, 26-28, 31-29, 25-16
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup/NCW def. Crookston, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9
• Adrian def. Martin County West, 25-9, 25-13, 25-21
• Barnesville def. East Grand Forks, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13
• Belgrade-B-E def. MACCRAY, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22
• BOLD def. Sauk Centre, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7
• Chisholm def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
• Grand Rapids def. Princeton, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
• Lake City def. St. Charles, 25-21, 25-12, 25-12
• Lake of the Woods def. Northern Freeze, 25-19, 25-8, 25-22
• Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-15, 25-8, 25-20
• Marshall def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22
• Morris/C-A def. Montevideo, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13
• Pelican Rapids def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-23, 25-11, 25-10
• Pipestone def. Russell-T-R, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
• Willmar def. Brainerd, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
